Twitter can’t stop laughing after Donald Trump claims he received the Bay of Pigs award, which does not exist. The hilarious lie came after Trump melted down about billionaire Michael Bloomberg spending $100 million to help Joe Biden win Florida in the upcoming election.

Sleepy Joe Biden has spent 47 years in politics being terrible to Hispanics. Now he is relying on Castro lover Bernie Sanders to help him out. That won’t work! Remember, Miami Cubans gave me the highly honored Bay of Pigs Award for all I have done for our great Cuban Population! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2020

CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale said there is no Bay of Pigs award.I t turns out, the very stable genius, was endorsed by the Bay of Pigs Veterans Association. They did not give him an award but this is par for the course with Trump. He makes up a lot of things.

For those confused by Trump’s claim he got the “highly honored Bay of Pigs Award”: He got an endorsement in 2016 from the Bay of Pigs Veterans Association. It’s not an award. He has a long history of turning endorsements and other non-awards into awards. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 13, 2020

Trump is trying to pin Joe Biden to Socialists, which has spectacularly backfired. Everyone who knows Joe Biden, knows he’s a moderate Democrat….more of a Centrist.

Reaction on Twitter after Donald Trump claims he received the Bay of Pigs award, which does not exist:

You got the endorsement of the Bay of Pigs Veterans Association. That’s not an award. It’s certainly not the Bay of Pigs Award. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) September 13, 2020

Not sure what’s worse, that Trump is pretending he won a made-up award, or that he’s making up something as stupid as the “Bay of Pigs award.” — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) September 13, 2020

Awards tRump made up: -Bay of pigs award -Michigan man of the year award -Noble Peace Prize #TrumpsVirusSpreadingRallies — Baligubadle (@Baligubadle1) September 13, 2020

Trump's very own Bay of Pigs. pic.twitter.com/15IAaZhcQO — Hold My PomPoms Bitches (@Scattered211) September 13, 2020

“Welcome to the ‘Bay of Pigs Awards’ everybody, please welcome your host for the evening.’”@marcorubio — NoelCaslerComedy (@CaslerNoel) September 13, 2020

“Bay of Pigs Award”!!!!! Oh Donald NO… 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/2jRqWHSKwU — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 13, 2020

What Trump thinks the Bay of Pigs really means. pic.twitter.com/xY79epw1Ba — Russell Foster for Texas (@RussellFosterTX) September 13, 2020