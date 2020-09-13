Twitter can’t stop laughing after Donald Trump claims he received the Bay of Pigs award, which does not exist. The hilarious lie came after Trump melted down about billionaire Michael Bloomberg spending $100 million to help Joe Biden win Florida in the upcoming election.

Trump tweeted: “Sleepy Joe Biden has spent 47 years in politics being terrible to Hispanics. Now he is relying on Castro lover Bernie Sanders to help him out. That won’t work! Remember, Miami Cubans gave me the highly honored Bay of Pigs Award for all I have done for our great Cuban Population!”

CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale said there is no Bay of Pigs award.I t turns out, the very stable genius, was endorsed by the Bay of Pigs Veterans Association. They did not give him an award but this is par for the course with Trump. He makes up a lot of things.

Trump is trying to pin Joe Biden to Socialists, which has spectacularly backfired. Everyone who knows Joe Biden, knows he’s a moderate Democrat….more of a Centrist.

Reaction on Twitter after Donald Trump claims he received the Bay of Pigs award, which does not exist:

