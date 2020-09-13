Donald Trump melts down over news Mike Bloomberg to spend $100 million to help Joe Biden win Florida in the 2020 presidential election.

Washington Post reports: “Voting starts on Sept. 24 in Florida so the need to inject real capital in that state quickly is an urgent need,” said Bloomberg adviser Kevin Sheekey. “Mike believes that by investing in Florida it will allow campaign resources and other Democratic resources to be used in other states, in particular the state of Pennsylvania.”

Trump tweeted: “I thought Mini Mike was through with Democrat politics after spending almost 2 billion dollars, and then giving the worst and most inept debate performance in the history of presidential politics. Pocahontas ended his political career on first question, OVER! Save NYC instead.

I thought Mini Mike was through with Democrat politics after spending almost 2 Billion Dollars, and then giving the worst and most inept Debate Performance in the history of Presidential Politics. Pocahontas ended his political career on first question, OVER! Save NYC instead. https://t.co/WgbVvEUt2N — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2020

He followed that up with a second tweet: “In the highly competitive world of high tech, how come nobody has ever challenged Mini Mike Bloomberg and his very average & supposedly outdated, “stuff” that he sells to so many? Did he use his position as Mayor of New York to create what is now a monopoly? Just askin’?”

In the highly competitive world of high tech, how come nobody has ever challenged Mini Mike Bloomberg and his very average, & supposedly outdated, “stuff” that he sells to so many? Did he use his position as Mayor of New York to create what is now a monopoly? Just askin’? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2020

By the way, Bloomberg’s company was a powerhouse before he became mayor, so don’t let the racist grifter, who has conned and cheated throughout his life, including filing for corporate bankruptcy multiple times. Bloomberg built his company fair and square.

The money advantage Joe Biden has over Trump must stick in his craw and trigger him. Biden’s most recent campaign filing shows he raised $364 million compared to Trump’s $210 million.

Reaction on Twitter as Donald Trump melts down over news Mike Bloomberg to spend $100 million to help Joe Biden win Florida:

