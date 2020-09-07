Twitter bursts out laughing after Donald Trump says he is “the most innocent honorable man ever to hold this office.” Um, no. He’s the most crooked, pathological and racist dirtbag ever to hold the office of the presidency, which he debases every single day.

Trump declares himself the most innocent and honorable man ever to be president, which is something that no innocent person or their imaginary friends has ever said. pic.twitter.com/mu7sxuPuew — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 7, 2020

#TrumpPressConference is trending as he continues to lie and gaslight America on just about everything. The networks even pulled away from his propaganda briefing.

Um, I count Barack Obama as one of the most honorable men to serve as U.S. president. He never paid off a porn star to keep an extramarital affair quiet. He is married to one woman, who bore his two children. He never held the country hostage nor embarrassed and lied to us repeatedly.

The dude who teargassed peaceful protesters so he could stage a photo op at a D.C. church, where he held up a Bible…upside down…is not a honorable person.

Twitter bursts out laughing after Donald Trump says he’s the most innocent, honorable man ever to hold office, as he melts down:

Ay, caramba! 😂 At a Labor Day press conference, #TrumpIsAnIdiot declared himself to be the most innocent and honorable man ever to be president.

😂🙆‍♂️😜#TrumpPressConference#TrumpMeltdownhttps://t.co/nwE0JWocl1 — Ionel Prodan (@ionel_prodan) September 7, 2020

tRump: I'm the most honorable man Me: Coming from a man who slept with and paid off a pornstar during his wife's pregnancy 🤣

It's a No for me. #TrumpPressConference pic.twitter.com/4dxVvIgo8y — nekki (@alize4real) September 7, 2020

Trump has hit his delusional High…..".most innocent, honorable man, to ever hold office." I Can Smell the BS in D.C from Texas pic.twitter.com/PwNEYpKjCE — MoonAngelWings (@MoonAngelWings) September 7, 2020

Trump says someone told him "You must be the most innocent, honorable man to ever hold this office"🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣…🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 I just can't anymore with this asshole. — KimAlexis🆘️🌊🌊🌊反対 (@Babystring3) September 7, 2020

OMG! Trump just quoted "sophisticated people" telling him, "You have to be the most innocent, honorable man ever to hold this office." 🙄🤣 — atthebeach345 🆘🗽⚖🌎 (@thebeach345) September 7, 2020

BREAKING: Trump Called his Supporters “Customers” Trump: I know My Customers #TrumpPressConference pic.twitter.com/iSFRo9E2FW — Save The Democracy (BLM)🌊🌈🌊  (@DemocracyInn) September 7, 2020