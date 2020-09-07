Donald Trump’s political stunt backfires as a new USA Today/Suffolk poll finds that a majority of Americans say they won’t get a coronavirus vaccine as soon as it’s available. The poll also finds that one in four say they won’t get it ever.

“I don’t plan on being anyone’s guinea pig,” said Ebony Dew, an independent from Capitol Heights, Maryland, USA Today reports.

USA Today: “The poll of 1,000 voters follows similar surveys in the past month that indicate as many as one-third of Americans would decline a vaccine, fueled by mistrust of the Trump administration’s push to speed up its development as well as a sizable slice of the country that generally opposes immunizations of any kind.”

The news comes as Trump continues to pressure the FDA to skip third stage trials and announce a coronavirus vaccine is ready to use on Americans in a desperate attempt to help his reelection bid.

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris says she would not take Donald Trump’s word on a a coronavirus vaccine: