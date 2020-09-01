Donald Trump compares police shooting civilians to golfers who miss clutch putts. In other words, the cop who shot Jacob Blake was like a golfer who missed a putt. The life of a black man is akin to a golf putt. Such grotesque racism.

During an interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham, Trump babbled incoherently, with her interjecting to help him save himself. He also seemed to suggest poor people were criminals, until she injected to throw him a lifeline.

Here's the transcript of Trump likening police officers who shoot civilians in the back to golfers who miss clutch putts…and Fox's Laura Ingraham trying to interject to save him from himself: pic.twitter.com/pay00wYLw3 — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 1, 2020

“You know a choker they choke. Shooting a guy in the back many times couldn’t you have done something different… in the meantime he might have been going for a weapon… but they choke just like in a golf tournament they miss a three-foot putt,” Acyn Torabi tweeted repeating Trump’s remarks.

Trump: You know a choker they choke. Shooting a guy in the back many times couldn’t you have done something different… in the meantime he might have been going for a weapon… but they choke just like in a golf tournament they miss a 3 foot putt…. pic.twitter.com/HkzEX9ghZj — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) September 1, 2020

There’s more crazy:

The President claims people in the dark shadows who control the streets are really controlling Biden. He goes on to talk about a plane full of people wearing black uniforms but then says he can’t reveal anymore because it’s under investigation pic.twitter.com/AAk5GX0eWu — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) September 1, 2020

