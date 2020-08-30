Portland Mayor Wheeler claps back at Donald Trump after one of his supporters was killed during clashes with counter-protesters Saturday night: “You now want me to stop the violence you helped to create.”

During a press briefing on Sunday, Mayor Ted Wheeler eviscerated Trump: “You’ve tried to divide us more than any other figure in modern history and now you want me to stop the violence you helped create.”

“What America needs is you to be stopped so that we can come back as one America, while recognizing that we must demand that all people, black, brown, white, every color from every political persuasion pull together and hold all people accountable in stopping racism and violence.

“You bring no peace, you bring no respect to our democracy. You, Mr. President, need to do your job as the leader of this nation. I will do my job as mayor of my city and we will both be held accountable,” Wheeler continued.

Watch as Portland Mayor Wheeler claps back at Donald Trump as he continues to incite violence and divide Americans:

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden issued a scathing statement, saying, “I condemn violence of every kind by anyone” and challenged Trump to do the same.