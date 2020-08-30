Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden issued a scathing statement as unrest grips the nation: “I condemn violence of every kind by anyone, whether on the left or the right. And I challenge Donald Trump to do the same.”
Here’s Joe Biden’s full statement condemning the violence and ripping Trump for inciting the violence:
The deadly violence we saw overnight in Portland is unacceptable. Shooting in the streets of a great American city is unacceptable. I condemn this violence unequivocally. I condemn violence of every kind by any one, whether on the left or the right. And I challenge Donald Trump to do the same. It does not matter if you find the political views of your opponents abhorrent, any loss of life is a tragedy. Today there is another family grieving in America, and Jill and I offer our deepest condolences.
We must not become a country at war with ourselves. A country that accepts the killing of fellow Americans who do not agree with you. A country that vows vengeance toward one another. But that is the America that President Trump wants us to be, the America he believes we are.
As a country, we must condemn the incitement of hate and resentment that led to this deadly clash. It is not a peaceful protest when you go out spoiling for a fight. What does President Trump think will happen when he continues to insist on fanning the flames of hate and division in our society and using the politics of fear to whip up his supporters? He is recklessly encouraging violence. He may believe tweeting about law and order makes him strong – but his failure to call on his supporters to stop seeking conflict shows just how weak he is. He may think that war in our streets is good for his reelection chances, but that is not presidential leadership–or even basic human compassion.
The job of a President is to lower the temperature. To bring people who disagree with one another together. To make life better for all Americans, not just those who agree with us, support us, or vote for us.
Donald Trump has been president for almost four years. The temperature in the country is higher, tensions run stronger, divisions run deeper. And all of us are less safe because Donald Trump can’t do the job of the American president.
Donald Trump could not bring himself to condemn the actions of his teenage supporter Kyle Rittenhouse, who murdered two people in Kenosha, and wounded one in the aftermath of the police shooting of Jacob Blake. He instead sought to call peaceful protesters “thugs” and “criminals.”
Reaction on Twitter after Joe Biden says “I condemn violence of every kind by anyone, whether on the left or the right:”
So, like the exact opposite of “very fine people on both sides”
Thank you @JoeBiden 🇺🇸 https://t.co/47JrnocSVi
— Rufus Gifford (@rufusgifford) August 30, 2020
Time and again Joe Biden refuses to be Donald Trump’s straw man.
— Dan Rather (@DanRather) August 30, 2020
This is a presidential response. Well done, @JoeBiden.
— Wear a Mask. This is the way. (@Demvoter) August 30, 2020
Presidential.
“I will be an American president. I will work as hard for those who didn’t support me as I will for those who did
That’s the job of a president. To represent all of us, not just our base or our party. This is not a partisan moment. This must be an American moment”
— Henry (@Fdr1942) August 30, 2020
Trump will not do it. He cannot do it. The right is the leading cause of terror.
— Fired Brad Parscale!💀 (@Tacticus22) August 30, 2020
A study by ABC in May 2020 found:
* 54 criminal cases where Trump’s name was invoked in direct connection with violence or allegations of assault.
* 0 cases where Bush’s or Obama’s names were invoked.
You want a safer America? Get rid of Donald Trump.https://t.co/HDpqhVJrBj https://t.co/9sScSRoU1f pic.twitter.com/uvYTjERjgc
— awwHALEnaww (@awwHALEnaww) August 30, 2020
The violence is being encouraged by the irresponsible #FakePresident. pic.twitter.com/hEbQvYTkQG
— Jules Morgan (@glamelegance) August 30, 2020
Trump has been fanning the flames of violence since before he offered to pay legal fees of supporters who attack Democrats at his rallies in 2016. pic.twitter.com/YAYGzB9GJU
— Teresa Smith (@VoteBlueUS) August 30, 2020