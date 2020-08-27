Twitter rips trust fund baby Jared Kushner to shreds after he said the NBA players, who boycotted play-off games, took the night off. He later tried to clean it up, saying he would reach out to LeBron James.

The boycott comes in response to Jacob Blake’s shooting by a Kenosha, Wisc., cop.

Kushner, the son of a billionaire crook, told CNBC: “NBA players are very fortunate that they have the financial position where they’re able to take a night off from work without having to have the consequences to themselves financially.”

Twitter clapped back hard at “trust fund baby” Jared Kushner:

 

