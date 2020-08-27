Twitter rips trust fund baby Jared Kushner to shreds after he said the NBA players, who boycotted play-off games, took the night off. He later tried to clean it up, saying he would reach out to LeBron James.

The boycott comes in response to Jacob Blake’s shooting by a Kenosha, Wisc., cop.

Kushner, the son of a billionaire crook, told CNBC: “NBA players are very fortunate that they have the financial position where they’re able to take a night off from work without having to have the consequences to themselves financially.”

Twitter clapped back hard at “trust fund baby” Jared Kushner:

Jared Kushner working behind the scenes to “reach out to NBA players” and actively/immediately leaking that to the press to ensure that the players will be forced to take an even-harder-line stance and cancel the rest of the season is a brilliant piece of six-d chess imho. — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) August 27, 2020

Jared Kushner, who has accomplished LITERALLY NOTHING in the 4 years he's been sycophanting around in the White House, says that LeBron James, who has, since 2005, been a champion of kids, opened a school, and runs a voting rights non-profit, should be "productive". Fuck. Off. https://t.co/5tPAB8Dhm9 — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) August 27, 2020

Jared Kushner took his privilege and poisoned our nation. The only place Jared should be speaking from is behind bars. #HeWentToJared pic.twitter.com/Nrx38n0Cl7 — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) August 27, 2020

Jared Kushner is a trust fund baby who hasn’t seen a hard days work in his entire life. Most NBA players are first generation wealth who worked their ass off to have a shot at the American dream https://t.co/MUmaiodjlE — MichaelStarr Hopkins (@Theonlyhonest) August 27, 2020

So, Ivanka Trump gained 23 trademarks in China including coffins plus voting machines, Jared Kushner used the White House to find debt loaners for himself, and both made $358 million while “working” in daddy Trump’s administration, but Joe Biden’s son Hunter is the problem? Sure. — Andrea Junker ® (@Strandjunker) August 27, 2020

Jared Kushner made $135 million last year despite being an unpaid Trump advisor…he does not speak got working Americans. He needs to keep LeBron's name out his damn mouth. https://t.co/1aRHezU3QE — BlackWomenViews Media (@blackwomenviews) August 27, 2020

Jared Kushner of all people is accusing others of being fortunate and not facing consequences. He just won the gold medal in the Hypocrisy Olympics. https://t.co/esUYzIp4Vd — Adam Best (@adamcbest) August 27, 2020