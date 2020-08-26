Clippers coach Doc Rivers made a cry for justice in the aftermath of Jacob Blake’s shooting by a Kenosha cop: “All you hear is Donald Trump and all of them talking about fear.”

“We’re the ones getting killed. We’re the ones getting shot…It’s amazing, we keep loving this country, and this country does not love us back,” Rivers said.

This latest shooting of a black man comes a few months after George Floyd was murdered by Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin, who knelt on his neck for nine minutes as he pleaded for his life.