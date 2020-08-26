Former Sen. Claire McCaskill hammers Melania Trump over her speech at the Republican National Convention: “This is a woman whose husband this week had to pay court costs to a porn star.”



McCaskill said it’s not clear Mrs. Trump would help her husband win over suburban women.



“This is a woman whose husband this week had to pay court costs to a porn star who he was having sex with behind her back right after she gave birth to their son,” McCaskill said. “Give me a break,” she added is disgust.

Stormy Daniels won a court case in which the judge ruled Trump would have to pay over $40,000 in court costs to the porn star, who he paid hush money during the 2016 presidential campaign



McCaskill said for the first time during the GOP convention Mrs. Trump acknowledged the families of who lost loved-ones due to the coronavirus.



https://twitter.com/Acyn/status/1298465787225575426?s=09