An unarmed black man, Jacob Blake, was shot in the back by Kenosha, WI, police. One of the officers can be seen pulling Blake’s shirt as he shot him in his back.

Jacob Blake is listed in serious condition in a local hospital.

The shooting has sparked protests as were outraged after viewing the video of the shooting that clearly shows Blake’s back turned to the officers when they opened fire. His sons witnessed the shooting as they sat in his SUV.

The shooting comes months after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was captured kneeling on George Floyd’s neck as he pleaded for his life before he died.

Wow. This Black man was shot several times in the back by @KenoshaPolice today. He was getting into his car after apparently breaking up a fight between two women. He’s in critical condition now. We demand JUSTICE! #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/I1reDEp4nw — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) August 24, 2020

Reaction on Twitter after Jacob Blake was shot in the back in front of his sons:

Jacob Blake should not be fighting for his life this morning, and his children never should have witnessed that horrible action. I’m praying for Jacob’s recovery and for his children this morning. We must continue to fight for equality. #BlackLivesMatter — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) August 24, 2020

May Jacob Blake make a full recovery. May the cops who shot him in the back in front of his children face justice. May we all work to end police terror and racial violence in this country. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 24, 2020

Three boys just saw their father shot 7 times in the back by police. No gun. No struggle. He was just walking away. Praying for Jacob Blake to make a speedy and full recovery. The issue is systemic. The senate needs to respond boldly and humanely. This is why we scream BLM! https://t.co/pTsgsLB5ta — Jamaal Bowman (@JamaalBowmanNY) August 24, 2020

Yesterday in Wisconsin, a police officer shot Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black man, a father, 7 times in the back. I am deeply disturbed by the video capturing part of the incident. I urge civil & criminal authorities to pursue an immediate & thorough investigation of the shooting. — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) August 24, 2020

Mike Brown.

Trayvon Martin.

Philando Castile.

Sandra Bland.

Eric Garner.

Aura Rosser.

Botham Jean.

Atatiana Jefferson.

Freddie Gray.

Tamir Rice.

Stephon Clark.

Breonna Taylor.

George Floyd. And still police shot Jacob Blake 7 times – point blank. #KenoshaShooting #SayTheirNames — Paula Jean Swearengin (@paulajean2020) August 24, 2020