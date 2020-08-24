An unarmed black man, Jacob Blake, was shot in the back by Kenosha, WI, police. One of the officers can be seen pulling Blake’s shirt as he shot him in his back.

Jacob Blake is listed in serious condition in a local hospital.

The shooting has sparked protests as were outraged after viewing the video of the shooting that clearly shows Blake’s back turned to the officers when they opened fire. His sons witnessed the shooting as they sat in his SUV.

The shooting comes months after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was captured kneeling on George Floyd’s neck as he pleaded for his life before he died.

Reaction on Twitter after Jacob Blake was shot in the back in front of his sons:

