Twitter flags Donald Trump’s tweet spreading lies about the mail drop boxes for mail-in ballots as a new CBS/YouGov poll shows Joe Biden maintaining a double digit lead over him as he heads into the Republican convention.

Trump tweeted: “So now the Democrats are using Mail Drop Boxes, which are a voter security disaster. Among other things, they make it possible for a person to vote multiple times. Also, who controls them, are they placed in Republican or Democrat areas? They are not Covid sanitized. A big fraud!”

Two words: barefaced lies.

“This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about civic and election integrity. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible,” the notation on the tweet read.

If Donald Trump thought he was actually leading in the polls and cruising to reelection, he wouldn’t be sounding like a loser.

This comes as his niece Mary Trump released audio and transcripts of conversations she secretly taped of his sister Maryanne Trump calling him “a liar” who has “no principles” and cannot be trusted.