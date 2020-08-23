Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden hammers Donald Trump in a new ad over his attacks on Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company: “A sitting president who’s spinning out of control would risk American jobs to save his own.”

Last week Trump called for a boycott of Goodyear, which is based in the battleground state of Ohio, after the company barred employees from MAGA hats on the job. In fact, the company hit back, saying it all political wear are blocked.

Trump tweeted: “Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES – They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS. Get better tires for far less! (This is what the Radical Left Democrats do. Two can play the same game, and we have to start playing it now!).”

Joe Biden’s ad: “An American company with a 122-year history, thousands of American workers and competitors, all over the world and a sitting President who’s spinning out of control would risk American jobs to try to save his own,” CNN reports.