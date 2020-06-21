Walk of Shame: Twitter mocks Donald Trump after he steps off Marine One looking disheveled following Tulsa rally fail

Walk of Shame: Twitter mocks Donald Trump after he steps off Marine One looking disheveled and dejected with his tie undone after his Tulsa rally fail.

MOMENTS AGO: President Trump arrives at the White House from Joint Base Andrews. He is holding a 'Make America Great Again' hat. pic.twitter.com/e94ILNFP44 — The Hill (@thehill) June 21, 2020

He also stepped off Air Force One dejected too. It must have really stung him to see a sea of blue seats at the Tulsa arena. The 2020 presidential campaign is a fight for the soul of America. The tactics Trump used against Hillary Clinton in 2016 have failed against Joe Biden, who outraised him in May.

This image will be forever etched in everyone’s memory as the BEGINNING OF THE END OF DONALD JOHN TRUMP. — NorthBelle🇨🇦🇿🇦😷🧼👏🏼 (@NorthBelle4) June 21, 2020

Watching this video of a man that looks like he is defeated brings such joy to my heart..

Karma please forgive me this indulgance — 💫✨ Johanna13 ✨💫 (@Jalbarron13) June 21, 2020

Not happy. Not happy at all. — Peter Herman (@PeterHerman4) June 21, 2020

Think he cried himself to sleep last night? pic.twitter.com/U0nN1aNkQI — Throw Up & Theology (@revlaurelj) June 21, 2020

This is the look of defeat.

This is the true #WalkofShame.

This is glorious to see. pic.twitter.com/J8SHhzp3O3 — Devin Nunes Mom (@NotDevinsMom) June 21, 2020

Walk of Shame after stepping off Marine One A walking disaster who has no idea that MAGAs don’t love him.They cheer for anyone who validates their hatred of Dems,black people & minorities Whole world's laughing at you,the whole fucking world#EveryonesLaughingAtYouDonald pic.twitter.com/Cr4aWRgxgj — Elena (@ElenaDreams6037) June 21, 2020

I'd do a #WalkofShame too if I bragged about 1million ticket requests, built an outdoor stage for "overflow crowds", prepared 2 speeches and walked in to see I didn't even fill the arena 2/3 of the way. Only 6200 people attended this sad hate rally …Failure. We love to see it. pic.twitter.com/KBIqVbTEGK — 🖤#BlackLivesMatter🖤 (@ohsweetpeach) June 21, 2020