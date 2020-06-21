Walk of Shame: Twitter mocks Donald Trump after he steps off Marine One looking disheveled and dejected with his tie undone after his Tulsa rally fail.

He also stepped off Air Force One dejected too. It must have really stung him to see a sea of blue seats at the Tulsa arena. The 2020 presidential campaign is a fight for the soul of America. The tactics Trump used against Hillary Clinton in 2016 have failed against Joe Biden, who outraised him in May.

Walk of Shame: Twitter mocks Donald Trump after he steps off Marine One looking disheveled following Tulsa rally fail

Advertisements

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Share your thoughts!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.