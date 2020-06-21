#EmptyTrumpRally: The Tulsa Fire Department says about 6200 attended Donald Trump’s rally, which means it was two-thirds empty. A sea of blue seats is a sign of things to come in the 2020 presidential election.

Forbes reports: “Andrew Little, the Public Information Officer for the Tulsa Fire Department, confirmed to Forbes on Sunday that a tally taken by the fire marshal clocked the turnout at just under 6,200 people, far fewer attendees than the campaign expected.”

The Trump campaign said recently that over one million tickets were requested for the Tulsa rally, the first rally in months due to covid-19. Trump proclaimed that there wouldn’t be an empty seat. I’ll let this video inside the rally speak for itself. pic.twitter.com/se6er6j49m — Elizabeth Thomas (@lizzkatherine_) June 20, 2020

Of course, #EmptyTrumpRally is trending on Twitter as the mockery continues. Donald Trump’s bad week continued on Saturday and into Father’s Day.

#EmptyTrumpRally: Reaction on Twitter after the Tulsa Fire Department says about 6,200 attended Donald Trump’s rally.

Tulsa fire Department confirm only 6200 people attended the rally last night in an arena that holds 20 thousand .. the MAGGOT years are over .. no more white supremacists racism in the white house ALLOWED ANYMORE! .. Get that bunker bitch ready for retirement! pic.twitter.com/HNf2tQxiLq — Tom (@Tom74978254) June 21, 2020

Wow, Tulsa Fire Department released the attendance at Trumps rally last night…6,200…that's 1/3 of it's capacity! — Barney's Nose (@BarneysNose) June 21, 2020

Not that it matters, but the official count of the Tulsa Fire Department was 6200. In the middle of a pandemic a small town can turn that many people for a BLM march. In deep red Oklahoma, Trump was denied. #StartPacking — Mildred Rizwan (@RizwanMildred) June 21, 2020

Trump will tell you it’s the biggest crowd this arena has ever held https://t.co/FvgEmWIQuU — Dennis (@DennisMNews) June 21, 2020

@realDonaldTrump The Tulsa Fire Department says there were only 6,200 people at your little rally last night. Having performance issues, Toad dick? I hope everyone last one of those stupid, easily manipulated cowardly, selfish, dick heads caught Covid-19. Should have stayed home. — Atarii #Blacklivesmatter✊🏿 (@animeking) June 21, 2020

The Tulsa Fire Department said the less than 6,200 people entered the venue for the rally. That's 2/3rds empty. In one of the reddest sets in the Union. #ResignNowTrump — Douglas E. Berry, Autokrátōr for Hire (@gridlore) June 21, 2020

Attendance ended up clocking in at just under 6,200, per the Tulsa fire department. pic.twitter.com/QWUvlq6tQQ — Toots the Red 🤲🚿😷 (@TootsTheRed) June 21, 2020

“Tulsa fire department says just under 6,200 people attended ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ rally” is the fucking funniest thing you’ll read all day, maybe all week! https://t.co/O9ZmwxBml9 — 🇺🇸Was that a nerve?🇺🇸 (@RedInBloodOnly) June 21, 2020