#EmptyTrumpRally:  The Tulsa Fire Department says about 6200 attended Donald Trump’s rally, which means it was two-thirds empty. A sea of blue seats is a sign of things to come in the 2020 presidential election.

Forbes reports:  “Andrew Little, the Public Information Officer for the Tulsa Fire Department, confirmed to Forbes on Sunday that a tally taken by the fire marshal clocked the turnout at just under 6,200 people, far fewer attendees than the campaign expected.”

Of course, #EmptyTrumpRally is trending on Twitter as the mockery continues. Donald Trump’s bad week continued on Saturday and into Father’s Day.

#EmptyTrumpRally: Reaction on Twitter after the Tulsa Fire Department says about 6,200 attended Donald Trump’s rally.

Advertisements

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Share your thoughts!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.