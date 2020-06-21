Former senator Al Franken eviscerates Donald Trump tweeting John Tesh and The Pips (without Gladys Knight) had bigger crowds at his Tulsa rally venue. A spokesman for the Tulsa Fire Department said about 6,200 people attended the rally at the Bok Center, which has a capacity of 19,000.

Franken tweeted:

6,200 people at Trump rally in Tulsa. Acts that had bigger crowds at the same venue in 2019: – Sha Na Na

– The Pips (w/o Gladys Knight)

– Loverboy

– John Tesh

– The West Virginia Touring Company of La Traviata — Al Franken (@alfranken) June 21, 2020

John Tesh and The Pips without Gladys Knight, Loverboy and Sha Na Na got a bigger turnout that Trump’s overhyped disaster of a rally. Imagine that…John Tesh drew a bigger crowd than the pathological liar.

Trump was brutally mocked after video surfaced of him getting off Air Force One and Marine One looking disheveled and dejected, with his tie loose.

Al Franken eviscerates Donald Trump: John Tesh, The Pips (without Gladys Knight) had bigger crowds at Tulsa rally venue:

I loved the Sha Na Na show on TV. Good night sweetheart well the time has come…boobooboobooboo — Moni1440 (@monilopez827) June 21, 2020

And Nickelback! Dude was less popular than freakin' Nickelback. It doesn't get more embarrassing than that. — Khashoggi’s Ghost (@UROCKlive1) June 21, 2020

For trump? Yes. pic.twitter.com/ysiGx3uNl9 — I changed my name (@AtHomeInBk) June 21, 2020

John Tesh? 😅🤣😅🤣😅🤣 — Judge JuJu {Sassy Since Birth}🌊♉🎵🌟 (@JujuJudge) June 21, 2020