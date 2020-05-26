Racist dog abuser Amy Cooper says she meant no harm falsely reporting that an “African American man threatened my life” in Central Park on Memorial Day after bird-watcher Christian Cooper called her out for not having her dog on a leash.

Cooper, who has been placed on administrative leave by her employer Franklin Templeton, issued an “public apology” late Monday night. She “voluntarily surrendered” the dog to the rescue facility where she got him.

According to CNN, Cooper said: “I’m not a racist. I did not mean to harm that man in any way.” She said she was sorry and that her call was not motivated by racism.

More from Twitter after racist dog abuser Amy Cooper says she meant no harm after falsely reporting “African American man threatened my life” in Central Park:

In response to an incident involving an employee on May 25th, Franklin Templeton issued the following statement. pic.twitter.com/8f2lMwK0r5 — Franklin Templeton (@FTI_US) May 26, 2020