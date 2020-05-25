Draft dodger Donald Trump smears Marine Corps vet Rep. Conor Lamb as “an American fraud” in an unhinged Twitter storm on Memorial Day. The buffoon also misspelled Rep. Lamb’s name as “Lamm.”

Trump tweeted: “Sean Parnell is an American Hero. Connor Lamm has proven to be an American fraud, and a puppet for Crazy Nancy Pelosi. He said he would NOT vote for her for Speaker, and did. Will kill 2A. Voted to impeach (on nothing). A TOTAL & COMPLETE Sean Parnell Endorsement!”

Rep. Lamb clapped back: “These people have been lying about my record since the day I became a candidate. It hasn’t stopped, and it won’t stop, until we beat them at the ballot box in November.”

Lamb also said he would not vote for Nancy Pelosi as Speaker of the House and did not, so it is ridiculous to call him a puppet. But Trump stepped on the equivalent of the third rail on the subway track. He made a big mistake attacking a military veteran on Memorial Day, no less.

Reaction on Twitter after draft dodger Donald Trump smears Marine Corps Vet Rep. Conor Lamb as “an American fraud” in unhinged tweetstorm:

I look forward to Nov. 3, 2020 when we, along with veteran & Rep. Conor Lamb (@ConorLambPA) can be assured that no more Memorial Days will be sullied by your disrespectful tweets. pic.twitter.com/K98BuSNdaT — DrDinD 🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊 (@DrDinD) May 25, 2020

Conor Lamb is also a veteran and a current national guard member. Trump, the “President” of the United States just attacked a sitting member of Congress who’s also a service-member ON Memorial Day. — Chris Greenleaf is STAYING HOME (@cgg7824) May 25, 2020

Amazing that on Memorial Day you attack a United States Marine, who continues to server in the Marine Corp Reserves. You couldn’t even bother to spell his name correctly! Thank you Conor Lamb for your continued service 🙏 pic.twitter.com/nE1ns77T0h — 🌊 Just JUDY 🌊 (@FireGal1961) May 25, 2020

Conor Lamb who prosecuted rapists and sexual assaulters is an American fraud. Eddie Gallagher who was convicted of war crimes is an American hero. There is something seriously broken deep inside trump's brain which has turned him into a nightmarish monster. https://t.co/TPb02rXiq2 — Not Me, America. (@EthanObama) May 25, 2020

In one tweet, Donald “very good brain” Trump:

– misspells Pennsylvania Congressman Conor Lamb’s first _and_ last names;

– gets wrong Lamb’s vote for speaker of the House (he’s on record as voting against Nancy Pelosi);

– and smears Lamb, a Marine Corps veteran, on Memorial Day. https://t.co/jAdESyqQv7 — Stephen Schwartz (@AtomicAnalyst) May 25, 2020

Conor Lamb, whose name this deranged psychopath can't spell, is a marine. So, on Memorial Day, he is attacked as a "fraud" by a fatso golfer whose dad paid a doctor to get him out of Vietnam.

America, 2020. https://t.co/Pe9AjkQXZo — Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) May 25, 2020

This mug has some serious b*tch tendencies!? At least Conor Lamb served his country you f*ckin draft dodging grifter!? https://t.co/vo1HmVo5XW pic.twitter.com/ae2l2QF4tU — DonJuan The Boy Wonder 🇧🇸 🇮🇪 🇬🇧 🇪🇸 🇺🇸 (@BoiJuanda) May 25, 2020

a little shitty coward like@realDonaldTrump seems to have

problems with actual heroes? like…

Conor Lamb

John McCain

John Kerry — 88Weighted (@88weighted) May 25, 2020

Trump took to Twitter on Memorial Day…to call Conor Lamb (D-PA)-also a 🇺🇸Marine vet- “an American fraud.” Trump went on to call Lamb “a puppet for Crazy Nancy Pelosi.” It is not okay to speak this way of any man who served his country…unlike Trump! #wtpTEAM #OneVoice1 pic.twitter.com/FFSiDGOSPv — 🐾Angie K 💙🔬🧫 (@angie_keathly) May 25, 2020