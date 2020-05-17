Twitter buries Donald Trump in mockery after he called Barack Obama “grossly incompetent” (projection much?):

Twitter buries Donald Trump in mockery after he called Barack Obama “grossly incompetent” in response to his virtual commencement speeches on Saturday. Um, projection much?

Trump told reporters on Sunday, “President Obama was an incompetent president. That’s all I can say. Grossly incompetent.”

President Trump: "[President Obama] was an incompetent president. That's all I can say. Grossly incompetent." pic.twitter.com/Cw6CwgxUrT — The Hill (@thehill) May 17, 2020

Let it sink in….the man who bungled the coronavirus outbreak, which has left 80,000 and counting dead, more than 1.3 million people infected, 36 million people filed for unemployment benefits and a 14.7% unemployment rate is calling the person who rescued the country from a financial crisis caused by another Republican president “grossly incompetent.”

Watch President Obama slam Donald Trump and his administration over their lack of leadership:

Congrats to the high school Class of 2020, as well as to the teachers, coaches, and most of all, parents and family who’ve guided you along the way. Thanks for letting me be part of your big day! pic.twitter.com/RjYvHs2BhC — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 17, 2020

.@BarackObama lifted America out of an economic crisis. @realDonaldTrump pushed America into an economic crisis. If Obama left us unprepared for Covid-19, Trump had 3+ years to fix it. Trump is immoral, incompetent & corrupt. Leaders take responsibility … Trump’s no leader. https://t.co/rzYmrnamWh — Moe Davis (@ColMorrisDavis) May 17, 2020

C’mon you should know. It’s the tan suit! The horror! — so-called ‘stay home, save lives’ yo (@yoyo_yelena) May 17, 2020

Another day, another projection. By now everyone should realize that Trump accuses others of that which he is guilty of. It’s an age old tactic. And we shouldn’t be stupid enough to fall for it. — Paychecko (@Paychecko) May 17, 2020

A 73 year old emotionally adolescent narcissist with a sociopathic persecution disorder. Has had a vendetta for Obama since he humiliated him at the White House Correspondents dinner. Only reason he ran for president. — Stephen M Carter (@StephenMCarter4) May 17, 2020

Obama killed terrorists and made America safer.

Trump creates terrorists and with Fox News, makes America weaker.https://t.co/3rMVvmMcuz — Sidney Harrell (@sidneyharrell) May 17, 2020

Projection. Obama got us through Ebola and H1N1 without crashing the country. He didn’t lie, he didn’t cheat, he didn’t steal. He could even form complete sentences. — Helena (@thelastpinkcar) May 17, 2020

I saw Obama deliver speeches for the ages. Meanwhile 73 yo says, “Super duper missles.” Now, who’s the dummy? pic.twitter.com/DZIKo2Nu3z — TwittęrIsBiased📢📣 (@ChildPleez007) May 17, 2020

Obama was so incompetent he managed to set into motion a conspiracy which hobbled the Trump administration for over three years and involved countless government agents in multiple agencies. — Pé (@4everNeverTrump) May 17, 2020

