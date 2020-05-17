Twitter buries Donald Trump in mockery after he called Barack Obama “grossly incompetent” in response to his virtual commencement speeches on Saturday. Um, projection much?

Trump told reporters on Sunday, “President Obama was an incompetent president. That’s all I can say. Grossly incompetent.”

Let it sink in….the man who bungled the coronavirus outbreak, which has left 80,000 and counting dead, more than 1.3 million people infected, 36 million people filed for unemployment benefits and a 14.7% unemployment rate is calling the person who rescued the country from a financial crisis caused by another Republican president “grossly incompetent.”

Watch President Obama slam Donald Trump and his administration over their lack of leadership:

Twitter buries Donald Trump in mockery after he called Barack Obama “grossly incompetent” (projection much?):

