Joe Biden hits Donald Trump saying, “I can’t believe I have to say this, but please don’t drink bleach as Twitter brutally mocks #DisinfectantDonnie.

Biden was responding to Trump’s suggestion on Thursday during the press briefing that ultraviolet light and disinfectant could possibly be used to cure the coronavirus.

I can’t believe I have to say this, but please don’t drink bleach. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 24, 2020

Trump is trying to backtrack from his comments are sparking fierce backlash, saying that he was being sarcastic and that he was referring to disinfectant on the hands. Um, nope. He wasn’t. He was clearly talking about injecting disinfectant in the body to cure COVID-19.

Trump, who yesterday mused about whether disinfectant “injection inside” the body could cure coronavirus, is now trying to say he was just musing about disinfectant products on hands pic.twitter.com/rIl8P4jzmG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 24, 2020

Trump’s comment about ingesting disinfectant:

"The disinfectant, where it knocks it out in a minute, and is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside, or almost a cleaning. It gets in the lungs" — Trump seems to suggests that injecting disinfectant inside people could be a treatment for the coronavirus pic.twitter.com/amis9Rphsm — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 23, 2020

Earlier on Friday, the US Food and Drug Administration issued a warning against using chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine to cure coronavirus because it can fatal.

Twitter reacts after Joe Biden hits Donald Trump with “please don’t drink bleach” tweet:

When Donald mused about treating Americans with bleach, was he hoping to turn us all white? — Marc Goldstein (@marcgoldstein_) April 24, 2020

Trump is a disgrace! pic.twitter.com/MM8vpbhTaq — Jazsen Jack Anthony (@AnthonyJayJay1) April 24, 2020