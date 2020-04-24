Joe Biden hits Donald Trump saying, “I can’t believe I have to say this, but please don’t drink bleach as Twitter brutally mocks #DisinfectantDonnie.

Biden was responding to Trump’s suggestion on Thursday during the press briefing that ultraviolet light and disinfectant could possibly be used to cure the coronavirus.

Trump is trying to backtrack from his comments are sparking fierce backlash, saying that he was being sarcastic and that he was referring to disinfectant on the hands. Um, nope. He wasn’t. He was clearly talking about injecting disinfectant in the body to cure COVID-19.

Trump’s comment about ingesting disinfectant:

Earlier on Friday, the US Food and Drug Administration issued a warning against using chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine to cure coronavirus because it can fatal.

Twitter reacts after Joe Biden hits Donald Trump with “please don’t drink bleach” tweet:

Advertisements

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Share your thoughts!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.