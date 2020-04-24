The FDA warns against using chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 after Donald Trump pushed the drug to treat the deadly virus. The FDA warned that the drugs can cause “serious and potentially life-threatening heart rhythm problems.”

“The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a Drug Safety Communication regarding known side effects of hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, including serious and potentially life-threatening heart rhythm problems, that have been reported with their use for the treatment or prevention of COVID-19, for which they are not approved by the FDA.”

The FDA warning comes comes after Trump suggested during the daily briefing on Thursday that medical professionals should explore using UV light and injecting disinfectant to cure the coronavirus.