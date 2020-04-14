Twitter hammers Donald Trump (AKA #KingTrump) after he compared himself to Captain Bligh, who died in disgrace. Trump proclaimed the presidency gives him “total authority” to determine how and when states re-open amid the coronavirus pandemic. The federal government does not have absolute power.

Trump tweeted: “Tell the Democrat Governors that “Mutiny On The Bounty” was one of my all time favorite movies. A good old fashioned mutiny every now and then is an exciting and invigorating thing to watch, especially when the mutineers need so much from the Captain. Too easy!”

“When someone is the President of the United States his authority is total” Oh yes @realDonaldTrump his authority is totally incorrect, totally mad and totally wrong. The USA was constituted with no king! Let’s vote this clown out in November. #COVID19 #KingTrump pic.twitter.com/VpocyJ0PTD — Alain Castro (en casa 🏡) (@alrocastro) April 14, 2020

Holy cow! Trump literally just compared himself to Captain Bligh from the 'Mutiny On The Bounty.' Someone needs to tell Trump that Bligh is one of the biggest movie villains of all time, and the movie ends with him dying in disgrace. #KingTrump — Ms. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) April 14, 2020

You heard the man: When you have a cruel and incompetent Captain Bligh who cares more about being in charge than looking out for his men's well-being, it's time to all get together and kick him off the boat. …We are talking about the same Mutiny On The Bounty, right? pic.twitter.com/5kDPLYoK0b — St Simeon the Holy Fool (Hermit Mode) ‎ܫܡܥܘܢ ܣܠܘܣܐ (@SimeonTheFool) April 14, 2020

Captain Bligh is the villain, you absolute moron. And he loses. Bigly. He gets remembered as a miserable failure, and the mutineers live happily ever after in paradise, free from his petty dictatorship. https://t.co/HuzyTt2z7D — David Avallone (@DAvallone) April 14, 2020

Captain Bligh was the villain, cruel and sadistic. He was demoted and died in disgrace. Perfect fit. — James “Stay-at-Home” Morrison (@JamesPMorrison) April 14, 2020