Former President Barack Obama endorses Joe Biden for president saying, “he has all the qualities we need in a president right now.”

Obama dropped the hammer on Donald Trump: “If there’s one thing we’ve learned as a country from moments of great crisis, it’s that the American spirit of looking out for one another can’t be restricted to our homes, or our workplaces, or our neighborhoods, or our houses of worship. It also has to be reflected in our national government.

The kind of leadership that’s guided by knowledge and experience; honesty and humility; empathy and grace – that kind of leadership doesn’t just belong in our state capitols and mayors offices. It belongs in the White House. That’s why I’m so proud to endorse Joe Biden for President of the United States.

“Choosing Joe to be my Vice President was one of the best decisions I ever made. He’s got the character and the experience to guide us through one of our darkest times and heal us through a long recovery. And he’ll surround himself with good people – experts, scientists, and military officials who actually know how to run the government, work with our allies, and always put the American people’s interests above their own.”

“Right now, we need Americans of goodwill to unite in a great awakening against a politics that too often has been characterized by corruption, carelessness, self-dealing, disinformation, ignorance, and meanness. And to change that, we need Americans of all political stripes to get involved in our politics and public life like never before.”

I’m proud to endorse my friend @JoeBiden for President of the United States. Let's go: https://t.co/maHVGRozkX — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 14, 2020

Joe Biden tweeted: “Barack — This endorsement means the world to Jill and me. We’re going to build on the progress we made together, and there’s no one I’d rather have standing by my side.”

Twitter reacts after Barack Obama endorses Joe Biden for president as he threw shade at Donald Trump:

Coming to save America from ourselves pic.twitter.com/cgSD3c2uhL — The Gaf (@thegaf) April 14, 2020

How I miss having a real president who comforts in the times of tragedy 😪 instead we have an angry authoritarian who wants more people to die while financially profiting off it — Olga Lautman (@olgaNYC1211) April 14, 2020