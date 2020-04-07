In a shock to no-one, Bernie Sanders supporters melt down and attack John Lewis after he endorsed Joe Biden for president:  “He has a low IQ,” one user tweeted.

Lewis, who was beaten on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma on Bloody Sunday, said Biden was a “man of courage” and “will be a great president.” Never mind the fact that both men have a long history of friendship and working together on civil rights, while Bernie Sanders was M.I.A.

Biden put out a great ad of Lewis endorsing him and praised his friend for his support. He tweeted: “Congressman John Lewis is a moral giant who has spent his entire life pushing our nation to live up to our highest ideals. I’m honored to call him a friend — and grateful to have him by my side in this battle for the soul of our nation.”

Bernie Sanders supporters melt down and attack John Lewis after he endorsed Joe Biden for president:

