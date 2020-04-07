In a shock to no-one, Bernie Sanders supporters melt down and attack John Lewis after he endorsed Joe Biden for president: “He has a low IQ,” one user tweeted.

Lewis, who was beaten on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma on Bloody Sunday, said Biden was a “man of courage” and “will be a great president.” Never mind the fact that both men have a long history of friendship and working together on civil rights, while Bernie Sanders was M.I.A.

Biden put out a great ad of Lewis endorsing him and praised his friend for his support. He tweeted: “Congressman John Lewis is a moral giant who has spent his entire life pushing our nation to live up to our highest ideals. I’m honored to call him a friend — and grateful to have him by my side in this battle for the soul of our nation.”

Bernie Sanders supporters melt down and attack John Lewis after he endorsed Joe Biden for president:

Let's not forget that John Lewis supports the prison industrial complex that jails and murders so many black men. — حنش 🐍🐍🐍 🇩🇿 (@GuyWith_Glasses) April 7, 2020

Which proves once and for all that John Lewis is either extremely low IQ and/or in on the take 💯 — August West (@AugustW74164128) April 7, 2020

a serious campaign anymore? Anyone that endorses Biden at this point is a prime example of someone I no longer deem fit for office. I AM DONE with the DNC in 2020 lmfao, hey #berniesanders actually rallied and got arrested. Ask Mandela if #Biden did.https://t.co/j4icdGFnWl — Nietzsche and Karl Marx walk into a bar (@Yero_pol) April 7, 2020

MLK wouldn't support Biden or John Lewis. https://t.co/Z5W7YagJxJ — My Name Is My Name. (@_blackmanrising) April 7, 2020

Rep. John Lewis, “civil rights icon”, endorses man who lied about his participation in the civil rights movement and was the father of mass incarceration. 🙄 This is egregious. We must vote better. Vote them all out and start over. https://t.co/48juaOrxQP — Dr. Victoria Dooley (@DrDooleyMD) April 7, 2020

John Lewis is a freaking nutjob, him and Biden fit perfectly. — Blake from Statefarm (@Bsimbored) April 7, 2020

More reason to not vote for Biden- this guy is a fraud riding MLK’s coat tails and destroying lives in his own community for decades- Civil rights giant John Lewis endorses Joe Biden https://t.co/UMxEdl414S — John g (@BizownerG) April 7, 2020

Me , John Lewis is a long time supporter of the prison industrial complex that jails and murders so many black men — حنش ” src=”https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/12.0.0-1/svg/1f1e9-1f1ff.svg”>” src=”https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/12.0.0-1/svg/1f1e9-1f1ff.svg”> (@GuyWith_Glasses) April 7, 2020

Citizen John Lewis is a moral midget even smaller than you @JoeBiden! He sold his soul to his white capitalist masters in order to retain his seat in Congress. He has never represented the interests of workers of the USA or anywhere else. If he had YOU would not be his friend! — Indep. Workers Party (@IWPCHI) April 7, 2020