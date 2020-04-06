YOU ARE BAD FOR AMERICA trends as Twitter users rip Donald Trump for his grotesque presidency, with many calling on him to resign because he has blood on his hands.

Trump tweeted (projected is more like it): “Advertising in the Failing New York Times is WAY down. Washington Post is not much better. I can’t say whether this is because they are Fake News sources of information, to a level that few can understand, or the Virus is just plain beating them up. Fake News is bad for America!”

Twitter clapped back hard by getting “you are bad for America” trending. Trump, who said, “I take no responsibility” for bungling the coronavirus response in the U.S., is trying to pin the blame for his abysmal performance on everyone else but himself.

Trump has gone from “I alone can fix it” to “there will be death.” The moment Vladimir Putin and James Comey helped him to win the 2016 presidential election, a dark cloud has hung over America. We have lurched from one disaster to the next, but this one may be the straw that broke the camel’s back for many Americans.

Hillary Clinton slammed Trump after the Washington Post reported that he did nothing for 70 days before the virus started running rampant across the U.S. “Replace this man in November,” Clinton tweeted.

YOU ARE BAD FOR AMERICA trends as Twitter rips Donald Trump for his grotesque presidency, with many calling for his resignation:

“Fake news is bad for America,” and that is exactly why you are bad for America. Well that is just one of the reasons. pic.twitter.com/8BqeGIZcQO — william white (@juspasinthru2) April 6, 2020

RESIGN SO THIS NIGHTMARE CAN END. pic.twitter.com/aXKRuRzAjN — Matt Johnson (@HotPockets4All) April 6, 2020

You mocked the disabled.

You locked babies in cages.

You extorted Ukraine.

You obstructed justice.

You threatened witnesses.

You FIRED Captain Crozier.

You minimized the threat of #COVID19 to the point where THOUSANDS of us have died. YOU ARE BAD FOR AMERICA.@realDonaldTrump — 🔄AlinSLive 🌊⚾️ (@AlinSLive) April 6, 2020

Not even Nixon managed to… (Completely) corrupt the DOJ Corrupt military leadership Compromise the CDC Strong arm the FDA Purge the gov of all talented nonpartisans Hold states hostage for life saving med supplies Donald Trump…

YOU ARE BAD FOR AMERICA — Bleeding Heart Liberal Marine (@zaharako) April 6, 2020

YOU ARE BAD FOR AMERICA Well, Republicans never learn until it happens to them … ‘He’s killing his own supporters’: Administration insider admits Trump’s coronavirus response is tragically lacking – https://t.co/jzn00rZOFV — Republican Swine (@RepublicanSwine) April 6, 2020

YOU are bad for America, and we are washing our hands of you, @realDonaldTrump. #TrumpLiesAmericansDie pic.twitter.com/9uQI25IC3j — (((Annette))) Vicious Horrible Person 🍑🌊❄️🗽⚖️🌎 (@abytw) April 6, 2020

pic.twitter.com/5k9KtCdthN — Billy D – Dr. tRump will plow under every 1/3 👪 (@EugJHawk) April 6, 2020

This tweet told us all we needed to know about how you would respond to a pandemic. https://t.co/Po07xVLxOW — Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) April 6, 2020

Here’s more “Fake News” from Feb 28. Still Waiting for Trump to explain exactly what he meant?! pic.twitter.com/j9msj0uJ21 — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) April 6, 2020