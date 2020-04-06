YOU ARE BAD FOR AMERICA trends as Twitter users rip Donald Trump for his grotesque presidency, with many calling on him to resign because he has blood on his hands.

Trump tweeted (projected is more like it): “Advertising in the Failing New York Times is WAY down. Washington Post is not much better. I can’t say whether this is because they are Fake News sources of information, to a level that few can understand, or the Virus is just plain beating them up. Fake News is bad for America!”

Twitter clapped back hard by getting “you are bad for America” trending. Trump, who said, “I take no responsibility” for bungling the coronavirus response in the U.S., is trying to pin the blame for his abysmal performance on everyone else but himself.

Trump has gone from “I alone can fix it” to “there will be death.” The moment Vladimir Putin and James Comey helped him to win the 2016 presidential election, a dark cloud has hung over America. We have lurched from one disaster to the next, but this one may be the straw that broke the camel’s back for many Americans.

Hillary Clinton slammed Trump after the Washington Post reported that he did nothing for 70 days before the virus started running rampant across the U.S. “Replace this man in November,” Clinton tweeted.

