Clinton cited a Washington Post article about Trump’s inaction: “It took 70 days for Trump to treat the coronavirus not as a distant threat or harmless flu strain well under control, but as a lethal force poised to kill tens of thousands of citizens.” “Replace this man in November.”

Clinton’s comments come after Joe Biden ripped Donald Trump for his handling of the virus. The death toll in the U.S. has risen to over 9,000 with nearly 300,000 infected.

We’re on it! — LaurenBaratzLogsted (@LaurenBaratzL) April 6, 2020

This is unacceptable and he should be held accountable because this lack of leadership cost lives. — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) April 6, 2020