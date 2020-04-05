Sen. Chris Murphy says Donald Trump shut down program to identify lethal viruses before they spread to the U.S. two months before the Wuhan outbreak, which is the coronavirus.

Murphy tweeted: “The U.S. had a program – PREDICT – that identified lethal viruses abroad to prevent their spread to the U.S.. It had found 1,200 viruses (and 160 coronaviruses) in 10 years. It was actively working in China. Two months before the Wuhan outbreak, Trump shut the program down.”

“The program, known as Predict and run by the United States Agency for International Development, was inspired by the 2005 H5N1 bird flu scare. Launched 10 years ago, the project has cost about $207 million,” the New York Times reports.

“The initiative has collected over 140,000 biological samples from animals and found over 1,000 new viruses, including a new strain of Ebola. Predict also trained about 5,000 people in 30 African and Asian countries, and has built or strengthened 60 medical research laboratories, mostly in poor countries.”

Murphy’s tweet comes as the coronavirus continues to spread across the U.S., including to rural areas. CNN’s Jake Tapper slammed Trump during his closing statement on his State of the Union show on Sunday, saying, “this is not about winning the newscycle on Fox News.”

