Queen Elizabeth II trends on Twitter after delivering an uplifting and impassioned speech amid coronavirus pandemic: “We will endure.”

“I hope everyone will be able to take pride in how they responded to coronavirus.” “We will be with our friends again, we will be with our families again, we will meet again.” the Queen said.

Here’s an excerpt of Queen Elizabeth’s speech: “I’m speaking to what I know is an increasingly challenging time. A time of disruption in the life of our country, a disruption that has brought grief to some, financial difficulties to many, and enormous changes to the daily lives of us all. I want to thank everyone on the NHS front line, as well as care workers and those carrying out essential roles who selflessly continue their day-to-day duties outside the home in support of us all. I’m sure the nation will join me in assuring you that what you do is appreciated and every hour of your hard work brings us closer to a return to more normal times.

“I also want to thank those of you who are staying at home, thereby helping to protect the vulnerable and sparing many families the pain already felt by those who have lost loved ones. Together we are tackling this disease, and I want to reassure you that if we remain united and resolute, then we will overcome it.”

Tough times ahead, but HM is certainly a symbol of, despite any personal politics, what is really good about our great nation.

Stay at home.

Look after your loved ones.

Protect our protectors.#ThankYouNHS#QueensSpeech pic.twitter.com/8475B2yLh0 — John Nichol (@JohnNicholRAF) April 5, 2020

Queen Elizabeth II’s rare televised address on the Coronavirus was pretty inspiring. As she herself said, it echoed the speech she and her sister Margaret delivered in 1940. Call me sentimental, but I was deeply moved. — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) April 5, 2020

Queen Elizabeth just gave a beautiful, movin' and compassionate speech that lifted the souls of all that heard it, as compared to Trump's narcissistic, ramblin' word vomit that leaves everyone in confusion, fear and dread. — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) April 5, 2020

strong, clear, warm, empathetic leadership from Queen Elizabeth — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) April 5, 2020

Amazing how Queen Elizabeth can get through a calm, reassuring, empathetic, and factual address about this pandemic and never once brag about what a great job she’s doing, say how stupid/ungrateful/greedy everyone else is, or how she used to screw models. pic.twitter.com/SzQRRmRxxj — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) April 5, 2020

Queen Elizabeth II – an honorary member of the resistance – will address the UK tonight about the pandemic. It will only be the 5th time she will deliver such remarks in her nearly 70 year reign. Because the U.S. is bereft of leadership, she will be the world’s matriarch tonight. — Publius (@ThePubliusUSA) April 5, 2020

So proud to be British and to have Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth as our Head of State. Quite emotional watching her speech #QueensSpeech — Kate Hoey (@CatharineHoey) April 5, 2020