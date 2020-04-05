Queen Elizabeth II trends on Twitter after delivering an uplifting and impassioned speech amid coronavirus pandemic: “We will endure.”

“I hope everyone will be able to take pride in how they responded to coronavirus.” “We will be with our friends again, we will be with our families again, we will meet again.” the Queen said.

Here’s an excerpt of Queen Elizabeth’s speech: “I’m speaking to what I know is an increasingly challenging time. A time of disruption in the life of our country, a disruption that has brought grief to some, financial difficulties to many, and enormous changes to the daily lives of us all. I want to thank everyone on the NHS front line, as well as care workers and those carrying out essential roles who selflessly continue their day-to-day duties outside the home in support of us all. I’m sure the nation will join me in assuring you that what you do is appreciated and every hour of your hard work brings us closer to a return to more normal times.

“I also want to thank those of you who are staying at home, thereby helping to protect the vulnerable and sparing many families the pain already felt by those who have lost loved ones. Together we are tackling this disease, and I want to reassure you that if we remain united and resolute, then we will overcome it.”

