Jake Tapper drops the mic on Donald Trump over his coronavirus response during his closing statement on State of the Union: “This is not about winning the newscycle on Fox News” as he asked “where is your plan?”

Tapper said: “I know you, like millions of Americans, are eager to have the nation go back to some semblance of normal. Americans…need someone to explain what is going to be done to get us out of this. It’s a moment that requires leadership. It requires honest information. It requires empathy and it requires a plan. Do you have one?”

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow also hit Trump hard last week for his bungled response. (Watch the entire clip)

“Mr. President, there are things that only you can do here. But the most important thing that you can do is put somebody in charge. You know, you’ll love it, because whoever you pick, you can blame that person at the end when there are still 100,000 or 200,000 dead Americans piled up in the nation’s funeral homes and crematoriums and cemeteries. Pick somebody you’re looking forward to scapegoating and blaming and saying that it was all their fault from the beginning.”

According to the latest statistics, the coronavirus pandemic has claimed nearly 9,000 lives in the U.S., as it continues to spread across the country.

