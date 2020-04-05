Fired Navy captain Brett Crozier tests positive for coronavirus after his letter sounding the alarm about the outbreak about the USS Theodore aircraft carrier went public, according to a report on Sunday.

Crozier started showing symptoms of coronavirus before he was removed from the vessel last Thursday, the New York Times reported.

Captain Crozier was fired after a copy of his letter was obtained by the San Francisco Chronicle and was made public. He sent a letter to Navy leaders pleading for the crew to be quarantined and the ship disinfected while it was in port in Guam.

The NY Times reports that Crozier “was being quarantined in “distinguished visitors quarters” on Naval Base Guam, according to two of his classmates. It is unclear when he was first tested for Covid-19 or when he received his results.”

The report comes as the death toll rose to more than 8,000 in the U.S. and as it continues to spread across the country, including to rural areas.

