Twitter hammers Donald Trump after he calls Saudi Crown Prince MBS “my friend” (involved in Jamal Khashoggi’s murder) in a tweet that has now been disputed by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Trump tweeted: “Just spoke to my friend MBS (Crown Prince) of Saudi Arabia, who spoke with President Putin of Russia, & I expect & hope that they will be cutting back approximately 10 Million Barrels, and maybe substantially more which, if it happens, will be GREAT for the oil & gas industry!”

Just spoke to my friend MBS (Crown Prince) of Saudi Arabia, who spoke with President Putin of Russia, & I expect & hope that they will be cutting back approximately 10 Million Barrels, and maybe substantially more which, if it happens, will be GREAT for the oil & gas industry! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2020

While coronavirus continues to ravage the country, with the toll toll mounting, Trump is spreading disinformation and attacking his political critics for telling the truth about his mishandling of the outbreak.

MBS is responsible for the murder of Jamal Khashoggi. That you refer to him as a “friend” is telling of your total lack of morality, ethics, & integrity. https://t.co/2N6Xy7XEuK — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) April 2, 2020

10 million newly unemployed Americans and the President is working hard to raise, yes I said raise, the price of gas for every American. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) April 2, 2020

did MBS ever tell you where Khashoggi is buried or is that kind of thing more Jared’s department — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) April 2, 2020

Putin essentially says Trump is a liar. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refuted on Thursday US President Donald Trump’s claims about a phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. “No. There was no such conversation.” pic.twitter.com/hYSHWOaihB — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) April 2, 2020

Has Trump offered ONE WORD of condolences to ANY of the families or friends of the almost 6000 Americans who have died? Not ONE WORD Instead he tells us yesterday that he’s #1 on Facebook@realDonaldTrump Is an ABOMINATION to the human race — The Resistor Sister ♥️🇺🇸🦅 (@the_resistor) April 2, 2020

Oh, wow. You just talked to your friend MBS who’s involved in the murder of Jamal Khashoggi? And you talked to your boss, Vladimir Putin, at a time like this? Lucky for you. — Thorsten in Lockdown (@Airvooocht) April 2, 2020

“Lemme see if I can manipulate the oil markets for my oil buddies by making up a story about my two murderer friends”. — Bruno Amato (@BrunoAmato_1) April 2, 2020

Wow. Trump’s dear friend MBS (Crown Prince) of Saudi Arabia ordered the bone saw dismemberment of Washington Post reporter Jamal Khashoggi. Jamal went to an embassy in Turkey to get papers to marry his fiance and MBS had him murdered for writing unflattering stories about him. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) April 2, 2020