Twitter hammers Donald Trump after he calls Saudi Crown Prince MBS “my friend” (involved in Jamal Khashoggi’s murder) in a tweet that has now been disputed by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Trump tweeted:  “Just spoke to my friend MBS (Crown Prince) of Saudi Arabia, who spoke with President Putin of Russia, & I expect & hope that they will be cutting back approximately 10 Million Barrels, and maybe substantially more which, if it happens, will be GREAT for the oil & gas industry!”

While coronavirus continues to ravage the country, with the toll toll mounting, Trump is spreading disinformation and attacking his political critics for telling the truth about his mishandling of the outbreak.

