Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp falsely claims he just learned coronavirus transmits asymptomatically, saying, “We didn’t know that until the last 24 hours.” Yet it has been common knowledge among health officials for weeks and was the reason for social distancing.

Kemp “said he is preparing a statewide shelter-in-place order across Georgia to try to curb the spread of the coronavirus, a turnabout after weeks of balking at taking more drastic steps to combat the pandemic,” the Atlanta Journal Constitution reports.

Kemp: “Those individuals could have been infecting people before they ever felt symptoms. We didn’t know that until the last 24 hours.”

A stunning admission of deadly ignorance from Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who says he only just learned that asymptomatic people can transmit #Covid19. “[I]ndividuals could have been infecting people before they ever felt bad, but we didn’t know that until the last 24 hours.” pic.twitter.com/T7NZWk2GDR — Andisheh Nouraee (@andishehnouraee) April 2, 2020

Health officials have known for a long time that the virus can be transmitted by people who are infected but not yet showing any symptoms. In fact, the CDC warned in late February that coronavirus could be transmitted asymtomatically. Of course, as a result of Kemp’s delay, there is another bout of panic buying in metro Atlanta.

Kemp’s claim comes days after Donald Trump said it would be a job well done if the death toll from the coronavirus was between 100,000 and 200,000 people.

Twitter reacts after Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp falsely claims he just learned coronavirus transmits asymptomatically:

The Governor of Georgia (population: 10.5m) Brian Kemp (R) said he *today*, April 2, learned that COVID-19 can spread asymptomatically. Today. He finally issued a stay-at-home order *today*. Imagine having Kemp as your governor. All that time lost. — Gavin Sheridan (@gavinsblog) April 2, 2020

It’s a shame it took Kemp this long to learn what the whole nation knew since February #gapol https://t.co/tdDuT6xUkZ — Georgia Democrat (@GeorgiaDemocrat) April 2, 2020

So many more Georgians would be alive now if Kemp hadn't stolen an election from Stacey Abrams — David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) April 2, 2020

Brian Kemp and Ron DeSantis stole their respective elections, and it shows 🙄🙄🙄🙄 — Corey Bu-Shea (@coreybking) April 2, 2020

Kemp is either too stupid to hold public office, or he's a cynical liar. We already know he cheated and stole the election. Now he has blood on his hands. Georgia, impeach & remove this traitor. https://t.co/TpHmORuERP — Greg Olear (@gregolear) April 2, 2020

Kemp's excuse for late action is BS. He claimed yesterday he learned about asymptomatic transmission "in the last 24 hours." Dr. Fauci (NIH) confirmed asymptomatic transmission on Jan 31. CDC (Dr. Redfield) on February 13. Kemp is weak, late, and lying to cover his tracks. — Jon Ossoff (@ossoff) April 2, 2020

Dear Republicans, Stop voting for people who are not fit for public service. Any rational person watching this campaign ad by Brian Kemp could have anticipated his failure to protect the public. Republicans, your votes are killing us. Please stop. Regards, the Americans pic.twitter.com/TBZEiJYrEe — Riotwomennn Temporary Because Copyright BS (@RiotwomennnTemp) April 2, 2020

So Gov Kemp just learned asymptomatic folk can spread C19 and that's a "game changer." Hey white folks: u could have had a brilliant black woman for Governor, but y'all (including 78% of white women) said "Nah, I like the guy who threatens his daughter's boyfriend with a gun." — Tim Wise (@timjacobwise) April 2, 2020

I’ll never get used to Republicans like Kemp, who use voter suppression to win office and proceed to demonstrate their lack of interest in governance once elected. Public office shouldn’t be a keep-away game. The pandemic is reminding us of that. — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) April 2, 2020