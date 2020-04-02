Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp falsely claims he just learned coronavirus transmits asymptomatically, saying, “We didn’t know that until the last 24 hours.” Yet it has been common knowledge among health officials for weeks and was the reason for social distancing.

Kemp “said he is preparing a statewide shelter-in-place order across Georgia to try to curb the spread of the coronavirus, a turnabout after weeks of balking at taking more drastic steps to combat the pandemic,” the Atlanta Journal Constitution reports.

Kemp: “Those individuals could have been infecting people before they ever felt symptoms. We didn’t know that until the last 24 hours.”

Health officials have known for a long time that the virus can be transmitted by people who are infected but not yet showing any symptoms. In fact, the CDC warned in late February that coronavirus could be transmitted asymtomatically. Of course, as a result of Kemp’s delay, there is another bout of panic buying in metro Atlanta.

Kemp’s claim comes days after Donald Trump said it would be a job well done if the death toll from the coronavirus was between 100,000 and 200,000 people.

Twitter reacts after Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp falsely claims he just learned coronavirus transmits asymptomatically:

