Donald Trump’s definition of a “very good job” is between 100,000 and 200,000 deaths from COVID-19 in US. He will then unfurl the Mission Accomplished banner, right? It is horrifying that anyone in their right minds, much less a so-called president could nonchalantly utter those words.

Trump said, “If we could hold that down to between 100,000 and 200,000 deaths, we altogether have done a very good job.”

During a telephone interview with Fox & Friends on Monday, Trump attacked Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi, while shielding Russia and China about the mounting disinformation campaign to blame the U.S. for the virus.

Trump bashed the Washington Post instead, saying of China, “they do it and we do it…every country does it.” By the way, the biggest purveyor of disinformation is Donald Trump himself.

Reaction on Twitter over Donald Trump’s definition of a very good job as being between 100,000 and 200,000 deaths from COVID-19 in US:

