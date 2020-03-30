Donald Trump’s definition of a “very good job” is between 100,000 and 200,000 deaths from COVID-19 in US. He will then unfurl the Mission Accomplished banner, right? It is horrifying that anyone in their right minds, much less a so-called president could nonchalantly utter those words.

Trump said, “If we could hold that down to between 100,000 and 200,000 deaths, we altogether have done a very good job.”

Trump on potential U.S. coronavirus death toll: “If we could hold that down to…between 100,000 and 200,000 [deaths], we altogether have done a very good job.” 😳 — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) March 30, 2020

During a telephone interview with Fox & Friends on Monday, Trump attacked Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi, while shielding Russia and China about the mounting disinformation campaign to blame the U.S. for the virus.

Trump bashed the Washington Post instead, saying of China, “they do it and we do it…every country does it.” By the way, the biggest purveyor of disinformation is Donald Trump himself.

Reaction on Twitter over Donald Trump’s definition of a very good job as being between 100,000 and 200,000 deaths from COVID-19 in US:

Pretty chilling that Trump is saying that it will be a *victory* if we keep deaths somewhere between 100,000-200,000 — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) March 29, 2020

You heard it, folks. Trump is saying he should be congratulated if the number of COVID-45 deaths remain below 200,000. Acting like having 100,000 dead Americans is something worthy of a massive fucking NASCAR victory lap. Each headstone just another branding opportunity. — 🔥Aiden Wolfe (@AidenWolfe) March 29, 2020

Trump is ready to hang a "Mission Accomplished" sign over 100,000 caskets Think about that Real lives lost

Real families and friends left behind

A nation in mourning And Trump considers that a "good job" His lack of humanity is always on display — Denise Shearin (@DeniseShearin) March 29, 2020

That Trump can go from it's a "hoax" and soon the number "will be close to zero" to if the number of dead is "between 100 [thousand] and 200,000 – we altogether have done a very good job" without his head exploding or the GOP imploding is where we are now. He's insane. — Peter Gleick (@PeterGleick) March 30, 2020

Some 58,000 Americans died in Vietnam. A little over 36,000 in Korea. trump is acting as if 100,000 deaths from a virus is no big deal. — Jerry (@js_edit) March 29, 2020

Trump doesn’t give a DAMN if it’s 2 million as long as they’re Democrats and he gets re-elected. — De Wolf, PT Corgi Trainer 🌊 (@dewolf732) March 30, 2020

How far the goalpost has moved… pic.twitter.com/ary40S9J92 — techweenie 🌊 (@techweenie) March 29, 2020

The relatives of the dead are not patting him on the back, no matter how he spins it — Jaynie’s Got a Bun (@FreeGirlNowNYC) March 29, 2020