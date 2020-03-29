Twitter has a field day after diehard Trump supporter Jeanine Pirro appears drunk on her show on Fox News on Saturday: “Someone check the back of her head for leaves and twigs,” one user tweeted.

Pirro was late to starting her show “Justice with Judge Jeanine” claiming it was due to “technical difficulties.” When she did appear, she seemed to slur her words and looked beady-eyed like someone who was inebriated.

Judge Jeanine missed the first segment of her show tonight because of “technical difficulties” and then hosted the rest of it in this condition pic.twitter.com/KxGGBXUkly — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 29, 2020

Pirro responded to the mockery, saying “that’s an ifb grabbing my hair and no staff around to notice. I was in a truck where that was not prepared to broadcast because we had no connection , no visual and no teleprompter.” That doesn’t account for her slurring her words though….

I am pretty sure Hillary Clinton must be having a really good laugh, since Jeanine Pirro wastes no time criticizing her for just about everything while chewing sour grapes.

In honor of drunk Judge Jeanine Pirro this #SNL skit feels hilariously apropos pic.twitter.com/SXp1HxACu0 — Paul Shipley (@paulcshipley) March 29, 2020

#JudgeJeanine Me Finding out why Judge Jeanine is trending pic.twitter.com/PMWtE7KAd0 — Christoper Michael (@Chris39962442) March 29, 2020

Girl, at least make sure your drink is out of frame. #Telltalestraw#JudgeJeanine pic.twitter.com/6DtXrODUFF — I’ve Had Quite Enough of Your Shit (@FTWTMPS) March 29, 2020

With SNL being on hiatus, #JudgeJeanine took it upon herself. pic.twitter.com/hKEqtz4CuQ — Matt Cissna (@CissnaMatthew) March 29, 2020

Judge Jeanine you just broke Twitter pic.twitter.com/iZzMKujomL — Christoper Michael (@Chris39962442) March 29, 2020