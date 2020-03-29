Twitter has a field day after diehard Trump supporter Jeanine Pirro appears drunk on her show on Fox News on Saturday: “Someone check the back of her head for leaves and twigs,” one user tweeted.

Pirro was late to starting her show “Justice with Judge Jeanineclaiming it was due to “technical difficulties.” When she did appear, she seemed to slur her words and looked beady-eyed like someone who was inebriated.

Pirro responded to the mockery, saying “that’s an ifb grabbing my hair and no staff around to notice. I was in a truck where that was not prepared to broadcast because we had no connection , no visual and no teleprompter.” That doesn’t account for her slurring her words though….

I am pretty sure Hillary Clinton must be having a really good laugh, since Jeanine Pirro wastes no time criticizing her for just about everything while chewing sour grapes.

Twitter has a field day after diehard Trump supporter Jeanine Pirro appears drunk on her Fox News show:

Advertisements

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Share your thoughts!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.