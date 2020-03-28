A new tracking poll shows that more Americans now disapprove of Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Navigator tracking poll finds Americans are now panning Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. This is down from a poll that showed him with a plus 10+ approval rating — 52% to 42%. The tracking poll now has him at 47% to 50%, down -3.

Important finding:  “Trump is wildly out of step with Americans with his new push to relax social distancing. Only 5% say we should roll back precautions, even at the expense of economic losses, while 74% say we should wait however long it takes for public health experts to say it’s safe, including 70% of Republicans.”

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden has been steadily hammering Trump on his lack of leadership as coronavirus cases skyrocket across the country.

