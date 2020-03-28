A new tracking poll shows that more Americans now disapprove of Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

A Navigator tracking poll finds Americans are now panning Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. This is down from a poll that showed him with a plus 10+ approval rating — 52% to 42%. The tracking poll now has him at 47% to 50%, down -3.

Important finding: “Trump is wildly out of step with Americans with his new push to relax social distancing. Only 5% say we should roll back precautions, even at the expense of economic losses, while 74% say we should wait however long it takes for public health experts to say it’s safe, including 70% of Republicans.”

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden has been steadily hammering Trump on his lack of leadership as coronavirus cases skyrocket across the country.