#MichiganStrong trends on Twitter after Donald Trump attacked Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as “that woman” after she slammed his administration’s poor handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

Trump referred to Whitmer as “that woman in Michigan” during his press briefing yesterday in response to a question from a reporter after he attacked her on Twitter:

“I love Michigan, one of the reasons we are doing such a great job for them during this horrible pandemic. Yet your Governor, Gretchen “Half” Whitmer is way in over her head, she doesn’t have a clue. Likes blaming everyone for her own ineptitude.”

Trump attacked Whitmer even though his administration was delayed or canceled the shipments of crucial medical equipment to the state.

Gov. Whitmer responded: “Right now, we all need to be focused on fighting the virus, not each other. I’m willing to work with anyone as long as we get the personal protective equipment we need for the people of Michigan.”

Right now, we all need to be focused on fighting the virus, not each other. I’m willing to work with anyone as long as we get the personal protective equipment we need for the people of Michigan. https://t.co/sVZry3weUw — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) March 27, 2020

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden slammed Trump for his attack on Whitmer and Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee: “Facing a dangerous abdication of leadership from Donald Trump during this pandemic, Governor Gretchen Whitmer has been a tenacious fighter for Michigan families.”

Whitmer tweeted on Saturday that she had a good conversation with VP Mike Pence. In other words, he did clean-up on aisle 6 for Trump.

Had a good call with @VP this morning. We’ll keep working around the clock with FEMA and the White House to get more of the personal protective equipment we need to keep Michiganders safe. Stay home. Stay safe. Save lives. pic.twitter.com/vDwSfqYh2k — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) March 28, 2020

Reaction on Twitter as #MichiganStrong trends after Donald Trump attacked Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has been swift and brutal:

#ThatWomanInMichigan is @GovWhitmer. I ran against her. And though we may not always agree on everything, I know how tough she is. Leading in crisis is hard. It’s even HARDER when the President is inept. I admire the work she’s putting in for our state. And I’ve got her back. — Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) March 28, 2020

Trump is again raging at Michigan Gov Gretchen Whitmer, claiming he's doing a "great job" and that she "doesn't have a clue" and is blaming others for "her own ineptitude." Here are some awful new details on what's really happening in Michigan right now:https://t.co/KzRJAZNoLF pic.twitter.com/VlDlTgTSh0 — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) March 28, 2020

Looks like Adam Schiff was right (of course) during Trump's Impeachment trial: Trump would use his position to extort Governors into "being nice to him" or else they don't get crucial aid even during a national emergency. #QuidProCOVID19 #AMJoy #MichiganStrong #SaturdayMorning — 2020 GOALS: EVICT TRUMP & WIN SENATE -STAY FOCUSED (@HyperDF) March 28, 2020

Raise your hand if you stand with @GovWhitmer and the great people of Michigan over @realDonaldTrump – a vile, petty, totally incompetent POTUS who lacks a shred of integrity and is devoid of a moral compass✋#MichiganStrong — Publius (@ThePubliusUSA) March 28, 2020

#NotMyPresident. With no shame, he told the nation that the wellness and survival of Michiganders doesn't matter.

We matter to @GovWhitmer. You all matter to me.

Focus on taking care of ourselves until we can get rid of him.#MichiganStrong pic.twitter.com/kZZrs3UySV — Scott Regenbogen (@scottregenbogen) March 28, 2020

I knew when the narcissistic reality tv personality was elected that his decisions would kill Americans. I just totally underestimated how many people would be affected.#TrumpGenocide @realDonaldTrump #MichiganStrong #COVIDIOT — Livin’ Life (@christirnmom) March 28, 2020

Imagine if doctors or nurses withheld their services until patients showed their appreciation. #COVID19 #TrumpMeltdown #MichiganStrong — Wrath of Khan (@WrathOfKhan2016) March 28, 2020

This tweet exemplifies @realDonaldTrump ‘s character and values. This is not “loving” Michigan. People are dying here. This tweet is beyond incompetentence. It’s evil. And unforgivable. Stay strong, @GovWhitmer. We are with you. #MichiganStrong https://t.co/vva0RAUoLx — Susan Sparta (@revsusansparta) March 28, 2020

Who could have predicted that the same guy who extorted a foreign country for political benefit would also extort a US state?#QuidProCOVID19 #MichiganStrong — Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) March 28, 2020