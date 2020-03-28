#MichiganStrong trends on Twitter after Donald Trump attacked Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as “that woman” after she slammed his administration’s poor handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

Trump referred to Whitmer as “that woman in Michigan” during his press briefing yesterday in response to a question from a reporter after he attacked her on Twitter:

“I love Michigan, one of the reasons we are doing such a great job for them during this horrible pandemic. Yet your Governor, Gretchen “Half” Whitmer is way in over her head, she doesn’t have a clue. Likes blaming everyone for her own ineptitude.”

Trump attacked Whitmer even though his administration was delayed or canceled the shipments of crucial medical equipment to the state.

Gov. Whitmer responded: “Right now, we all need to be focused on fighting the virus, not each other. I’m willing to work with anyone as long as we get the personal protective equipment we need for the people of Michigan.”

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden slammed Trump for his attack on Whitmer and Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee: “Facing a dangerous abdication of leadership from Donald Trump during this pandemic, Governor Gretchen Whitmer has been a tenacious fighter for Michigan families.”

Whitmer tweeted on Saturday that she had a good conversation with VP Mike Pence. In other words, he did clean-up on aisle 6 for Trump.

Reaction on Twitter as #MichiganStrong trends after Donald Trump attacked Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has been swift and brutal:

Advertisements

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Share your thoughts!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.