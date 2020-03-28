Gov. Andrew Cuomo says Donald Trump imposing enforced quarantine on New York, New Jersey and Connecticut would be “a declaration of war on states.”

Gov. Cuomo on possibility Trump will impose enforced quarantine on New York: "This would be a declaration of war on states." pic.twitter.com/7rCFHMWzTh — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 28, 2020

Trump tweeted: “I am giving consideration to a QUARANTINE of developing “hot spots”, New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. A decision will be made, one way or another, shortly.”

Um, who is going to tell the moron that a quarantine would lead to people with the means fleeing the states leading to coronavirus hotspots in other places? This comes after he sparked backlash over his attacks on Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and after an infant younger than one year old died from the coronavirus in Chicago.

Twitter reacts to Donald Trump considering imposing enforced quarantine on New York, New Jersey and Connecticut:

Inexcusably negligent for the president to just ruminate on such a dramatic and impossible thing in front of reporters. Then tweet about the prospect with a cliff hanger ending. Stay tuned! As confounding as it is enraging. https://t.co/aepxlfe486 — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) March 28, 2020

Trump is bloviating about quarantining NY/CT/NJ, but meanwhile, the Republican governor of Florida is the letting the local mayors of Amity and its environs do this. Seems legit. https://t.co/46EKADTPcM — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) March 28, 2020

Even if this is legal (which it’s not), it would be too late. The virus is not just in NY, NJ and CT; it is everywhere. — Pé (@4everNeverTrump) March 28, 2020

New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut all have governors far more competent than your inept, ignorant, unhinged, unstable behind. How about you let them do their job since you have already proven you don’t know how to do yours. https://t.co/pQxDJx9MmM — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) March 28, 2020

PORKUS: My God you are an idiot. Two days ago, it was “we need to get back to work”, now a quarantine. Of course you have not discussed this with anyone except for those voices in your head. — American Veteran (@amvetsupport) March 28, 2020

True. We moved beyond Articles of Confederation for a reason. And then there’s Fort Sumter. — Diane Verhoest (@lfsgd_diane) March 28, 2020

@jack needs to turn off Trumps Twitter account. — Ann Tirrell-Creating my own destiny (@anntirrell) March 28, 2020

Cuomo is right, as always. How is the WH buffoon planning on enforcing such a quarantine? Mobilize the military to shoot Americans and others who cross a state border? Massacres across the Northeast? Insanity at the highest level. — NimbleJack (@NimbleJack8) March 28, 2020