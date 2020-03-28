Gov. Andrew Cuomo says Donald Trump imposing enforced quarantine on New York, New Jersey and Connecticut would be “a declaration of war on states.”

Trump tweeted:  “I am giving consideration to a QUARANTINE of developing “hot spots”, New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. A decision will be made, one way or another, shortly.”

Um, who is going to tell the moron that a quarantine would lead to people with the means fleeing the states leading to coronavirus hotspots in other places? This comes after he sparked backlash over his attacks on Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and after an infant younger than one year old died from the coronavirus in Chicago.

Twitter reacts to Donald Trump considering imposing enforced quarantine on New York, New Jersey and Connecticut:

