The first infant younger than one dies in the United States after testing positive for coronavirus in Chicago, the Illinois Department of Public Health Director Ngozi Ezike said on Saturday.

“There has never before been a death associated with COVID-19 in an infant. A full investigation is underway to determine the cause of death,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “We must do everything we can to prevent the spread of this deadly virus. If not to protect ourselves, but to protect those around us.”

“Today, IDPH reported 465 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 13 new deaths.”

This comes as Donald Trump attacked Michigan’s Gov. Gretchen Whitmer after she slammed the administration’s delay in getting crucial medical equipment to the state.