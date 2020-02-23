Twitter shreds Susan Sarandon after she tweets “we’re not looking to keep Nancy Pelosi,” who became House Speaker again after leading Democrats to the biggest midterm win in the 2018 midterm elections.

Sarandon tweeted: We’re not looking to keep Pelosi because there’s a progressive running against her who supports Medicare for All and the Green New Deal among other things.

She then touted Pelosi’s opponent Shahid Buttar, who will most certainly not defeat the House Speaker Pelosi. Period.

Never mind the fact that Nancy Pelosi kept her caucus together and impeached Donald Trump. During the Obama administration when she was House Speaker, she helped rally her caucus to pass the Affordable Care Act. Nobody can legislate better than Pelosi. No upstart like Buttar,who thinks he can ride Bernie Sanders non-existent coattail, will beat her either.

Twitter shreds Susan Sarandon after she tweets “we’re not looking to keep Nancy Pelosi” while touting a nobody:

CODE RED ALERT to Real Democrats: Look at Top Cult member Susan Sarandon trying to unseat @SpeakerPelosi …This Super Bitch is all in on the Bernie Cult!! We must STOP this Cult!! South Carolina do NOT vote for Psycho Bernie!! https://t.co/GBRcarlixR — Dan Pereira (@ddanpereira) February 23, 2020

TFW you learn why Susan Sarandon is trending on Twitter… pic.twitter.com/lODlMTVg6s — William Brennan (@billbrennan1984) February 23, 2020

The revolution. The establishment. The machine. Heard it all before. Do all the Bernie socialists think they are doing something new? It was the exact same rhetoric in the 60s. Clearly, Susan Sarandon is stuck there. Her attacks on @SpeakerPelosi will NOT be tolerated. — Marie 🆘🗽🌊 🦅 WE THE PEOPLE (@Merrirrro) February 23, 2020

Susan Sarandon keeps reminding us that she’s an unhinged lunatic who just wants to burn it all down. Now ask yourself why Bernie Sanders keeps using Susan Sarandon as an official surrogate. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) February 23, 2020

Pop back on Twitter and see Susan Sarandon has attacked Nancy Pelosi. There is something wrong with that woman's judgement, seriously wrong. — Andrea R MD (@AndreaR9Md) February 23, 2020

No. “We’re” not looking for your advice. — Barr is corrupt (@Trout8Trout) February 23, 2020

No thank you! Nancy Pelosi is not going anywhere!

So F U !!!! — Dawne B (@daunesbj) February 23, 2020

You voted for Trump to “shake things up” and gave us 35+ years of the Trump judiciary and actively harmed my mixed race lesbian family. Why would anyone who is not a privileged millionaire take advice from you? — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) February 23, 2020

You don’t like Hillary Clinton & you don’t like Nancy Pelosi. Two very respected women. Is that why? 🤔 — Michelle, Shelly, Shells, but don’t call me Mitch (@sunvalleyid) February 23, 2020

You helped give us 45. pic.twitter.com/1XzRnEv2Py — Hillary warned ya!But her xyz emails and speeches. (@sexygirl798) February 23, 2020

Nancy Pelosi has my respect, you don’t. pic.twitter.com/T6v1KbOqCl — Keep passing the open windows (@gardenCentersMe) February 23, 2020

Nice to see the burn-it-all-downers continuing their clever plan to expand beyond the cult. Of course, their grassroots army will harass the Electoral College on Twitter til it gives in. Nominate Bernie, & America totes isn’t Thelma strapped in the convertible next to Louise here — Cliff Schecter (@cliffschecter) February 23, 2020

Susan Sarandon sure has a lot to say about getting rid of Speaker Pelosi. I'd like to know her plan to get rid of Mitch McConnell. — And The Tweet Goes On (@lacadri34) February 23, 2020

So Susan Sarandon is actively targeting Nancy Pelosi and AOC is going after the CBC. And you think I GAF about vote blue no matter who. — Wakandan War Dog (@Kennymack1971) February 23, 2020

Looks like @SusanSarandon has 3 people smiling today. They are Bernie, Trump, and Putin. If like me you love our democracy and want Trump out, reject this. https://t.co/aOQkhm7KGO — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) February 23, 2020

I’m all fairness I have hated Susan Sarandon since she said Trump and Clinton were equally horrible. She is horrible and she should have courage and fucking @ me next time instead of sending her clown ass followers to attack me. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) February 23, 2020

Trump supporter be quiet and drive pic.twitter.com/LbeJnMb00p — Outspoken (@Out5p0ken) February 23, 2020