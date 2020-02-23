Twitter shreds Susan Sarandon after she tweets “we’re not looking to keep Nancy Pelosi,” who became House Speaker again after leading Democrats to the biggest midterm win in the 2018 midterm elections.

Sarandon tweetedWe’re not looking to keep Pelosi because there’s a progressive running against her who supports Medicare for All and the Green New Deal among other things. 

She then touted Pelosi’s opponent Shahid Buttar, who will most certainly not defeat the House Speaker Pelosi. Period.

Never mind the fact that Nancy Pelosi kept her caucus together and impeached Donald Trump. During the Obama administration when she was House Speaker, she helped rally her caucus to pass the Affordable Care Act. Nobody can legislate better than Pelosi. No upstart like Buttar,who thinks he can ride Bernie Sanders non-existent coattail, will beat her either.

Twitter shreds Susan Sarandon after she tweets “we’re not looking to keep Nancy Pelosi” while touting a nobody:

