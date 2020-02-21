CNN’s Anderson Cooper rips Rod Blagojevich over his “bullshit” and blasted him for “creating a whole new alternate universe of facts.”

Cooper accused Blagojevich, who was sprung from prison after Donald Trump commuted his sentence, of smearing the prosecutors in his case and for failing to take responsibility for his actions.

“You do have an obligation to at least admit what you did wrong and you refuse to do that and you’re creating a whole new alternate universe of facts,” Cooper said.

“And that may be big in politics today but it’s still frankly just bullshit,” Cooper tells Rod Blagojevich.

Blagojevich even compared himself to Dred Scott, saying the judge in his case made a mistake. By the way, in the 7-2 ruling, Supreme Court Justice Roger Taney declared in the opinion that slaves were not citizens of the United States and could not sue in federal court.

Rod Blagojevich compared his treatment to that of a slave. Let that sink in… Meanwhile, he literally broke the law and was a despicable person. Neither of which Dred Scott was. He also called himself a “political prisoner.”

Watch as Anderson Cooper rips Rod Blagojevich over his “bullshit” during fiery interview:

Reaction on Twitter after Anderson Cooper rips Rod Blagojevich over his “bullshit” as he compared himself to Dred Scott:

Advertisements

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR