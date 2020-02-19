Bernie Sanders campaign press secretary Briahna Joy Gray compares asking for his medical records to birtherism and “a kind of smear campaign.” This person regularly plays fast and loose with facts — the far-left version of Kellyanne Conway and Sarah Huckabee Sanders rolled into one.

During an appearance on CNN’s New Day, co-host John Berman asked about Bernie’s statement that he would not be releasing his medical records. She claimed it is a “kind of smear campaign.”

Yesterday she falsely claimed in a tweet that Mike Bloomberg has had multiple heart attacks. So, Bernie wants to pull a Donald Trump….release nothing, but demand votes without his tax returns and medical records.

She walked that lie back, claiming she misspoke. Um, no. She lied.

Bernie Sanders disavowed the online attacks from Bernie Bros in his name but he has surrounded himself with the same kind of viciousness in his campaign with people such as Gray, David Sirota, Nina Turner and Shaun King. These people are the absolute worst. We are seeing the same ugliness during the 2016 presidential campaign playing out again in 2020.

Reaction on Twitter after Sanders campaign press secretary Briahna Joy Gray compares asking for his medical records to birtherism:

Advertisements

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Share your thoughts!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.