Bernie Sanders campaign press secretary Briahna Joy Gray compares asking for his medical records to birtherism and “a kind of smear campaign.” This person regularly plays fast and loose with facts — the far-left version of Kellyanne Conway and Sarah Huckabee Sanders rolled into one.

During an appearance on CNN’s New Day, co-host John Berman asked about Bernie’s statement that he would not be releasing his medical records. She claimed it is a “kind of smear campaign.”

Here's Bernie Sanders press secretary Briahna Joy Gray on CNN comparing demands for Sanders's medical records to birtherism and dismissing them as "a kind of smear campaign." pic.twitter.com/rZOm4a3Rg8 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 19, 2020

Yesterday she falsely claimed in a tweet that Mike Bloomberg has had multiple heart attacks. So, Bernie wants to pull a Donald Trump….release nothing, but demand votes without his tax returns and medical records.

She walked that lie back, claiming she misspoke. Um, no. She lied.

I mispoke when I said Bloomberg had a heart attack. Rather, he underwent the same stent procedure as Bernie. Bernie released 3 detailed medical reports in December — just like the other candidates. — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) February 19, 2020

Bernie Sanders disavowed the online attacks from Bernie Bros in his name but he has surrounded himself with the same kind of viciousness in his campaign with people such as Gray, David Sirota, Nina Turner and Shaun King. These people are the absolute worst. We are seeing the same ugliness during the 2016 presidential campaign playing out again in 2020.

Reaction on Twitter after Sanders campaign press secretary Briahna Joy Gray compares asking for his medical records to birtherism:

Bernie’s choices in who he surrounds himself with says everything about him and none of it is good. — susanelizabeth (@Imfrommichigan) February 19, 2020

Transparency is required of all candidates. If all are willing to share medical records, and one won’t… that isn’t a smear. — Lisa #BleedingHeartLiberal (@Itsagoodlife48G) February 19, 2020

No. It’s a broken promise. I didn’t realize the depth of Bernie’s propaganda…….birtherism???…….really??????? How trumpian of them. Every new thing done by BS & staff is just worse and worse. His true colors are showing and it’s not good. — whitenoise (@whitenoisyish) February 19, 2020

As someone who is seriously considering voting for Sanders, Briahna is really repelling me. It’s totally fair game to ask for candidates’ health and financial records. We like Bernie because he doesn’t act like a slippery politician; don’t fall into that trap! — MeatloafForever (@ForeverMeatloaf) February 19, 2020

This is so ridiculous. Transparency is now racism or ageism or… And Fox is better than MSNBC. If you make the general, you def wanna destroy the credibility of MSNBC, CAP, DNC, as ya won’t need institutional support. Just socialist podcasts. Or something. Good long term plan — Cliff Schecter (@cliffschecter) February 19, 2020

Gimme a break. Release the medical records and taxes or get out of the race. — Outspoken (@Out5p0ken) February 19, 2020

Bernie Sanders promised he will make ALL of his medical records available Bernie Sanders said we have the right to ALL medical records Only Sanders had a heart attack & cardiac surgery at 78 & is 5 yrs older than the oldest President in history His VP?pic.twitter.com/5Si3BXLZvV — ☇RiotWomenn☇ (@riotwomennn) February 19, 2020

This Briahna character is Sarah Sanders. — Tzippy Shmilovitz 🤦‍♀️ (@Tzipshmil) February 19, 2020

I heard her talking about smear campaigns, birtherism and racism. We are talking about releasing health records of a 78 year old man who is applying for one of the most strenuous jobs in the world, who by the way just had a heart attack 4 months ago. — I Stan for Black Women and Humanity🦋tiredofit10 (@tiredofit10) February 19, 2020

They’re entering Trumpian gaslighting mode. Health records request is “birtherism”? — Frida Ghitis (@FridaGhitis) February 19, 2020

If Warren had had a heart attack in the Fall. No one would let her speak again in public unless she released her medical records. #DoubleStandards — Veronica (@TahoeBoulder) February 19, 2020

Who the hell would have thought @JoeBiden‘s stutter would have gotten more media attention in this campaign than @BernieSanders‘ heart attack? Wonderful job media. via @ChrisDJackson @NewDay — vlh (@coton_luver) February 19, 2020

Kellyanne Conway of the left. When we say Bernie is just like Trump, we mean that shit. — The Resistance (@TaritaC) February 19, 2020