Donald Trump, who paid a porn star hush money ahead of the 2016 presidential election, is accusing Mike Bloomberg of buying the Democratic nomination. It is clear that the #CarnivalBarkingClown is scared of running against Bloomberg, who is something he is not — a real billionaire and a successful businessman.

Trump tweeted: “What Mini Mike is doing is nothing less than a large scale illegal campaign contribution. He is “spreading” money all over the place, only to have recipients of his cash payments, many former opponents, happily joining or supporting his campaign. Isn’t that called a payoff?”

Um, speaking of payoff, can I just interject Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal’s name here? They received payoffs shortly before the 2016 presidential election to keep their affairs with Trump hush-hush.

Trump continued: “Mini is illegally buying the Democrat Nomination. They are taking it away from Bernie again. Mini Mike, Major Party Nominations are not for sale! Good luck in the debate tomorrow night and remember, no standing on boxes!”

Bloomberg responded: “Why do you want to run against Bernie so badly?”

Trump ran a disinformation campaign on Facebook with the help of Cambridge Analytica, went all in with WikiLeaks and Russian interference, was able to win the election.

Twitter reacts after Donald Trump, who paid a porn star hush money, accuses Mike Bloomberg of trying to buy the Democratic nomination:

Well, we know who you don’t want to run against . Go Mighty Mike . — Ron Rambles (@rpt62960) February 18, 2020

No matter your politics, I think we all can agree that Donald Trump is the last person on Earth who should be making fun of someone else for their appearance. pic.twitter.com/iKVHERWKZV — Translate Trump (@TranslateRealDT) February 18, 2020

You’d know all about buying elections illegally… — Steven Thomas (@TheStevenThomas) February 18, 2020

What would it be called when Trump forces secret service, branches of government that travel with the President to pay to rent space in Donald Trump's own hotels? What would it be called when foreign governments rent large portions of the President's hotels for access? Illegal? — Christopher Zullo (@ChrisJZullo) February 18, 2020

You either woke up from your nap extremely cranky, or missed it all together!! pic.twitter.com/ARgbVd4mTS — Jackson Percy (@JacksonPercy4) February 18, 2020

You’re right, Mr. President, sir.

Mayor Bloomberg should not be buying the nomination with his billions and billions. He should do it the old fashioned way like you and sell himself to the Russians. — Sophie Resists (@Sophieresists) February 18, 2020

Trump should probably not judge others. pic.twitter.com/ON29OYMGSw — Patrick Nova (@PatrickNova6) February 18, 2020