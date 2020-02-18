Donald Trump, who paid a porn star hush money ahead of the 2016 presidential election, is accusing Mike Bloomberg of buying the Democratic nomination. It is clear that the #CarnivalBarkingClown is scared of running against Bloomberg, who is something he is not — a real billionaire and a successful businessman.

Trump tweeted:  “What Mini Mike is doing is nothing less than a large scale illegal campaign contribution. He is “spreading” money all over the place, only to have recipients of his cash payments, many former opponents, happily joining or supporting his campaign. Isn’t that called a payoff?”

Um, speaking of payoff, can I just interject Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal’s name here? They received payoffs shortly before the 2016 presidential election to keep their affairs with Trump hush-hush.

Trump continued:  “Mini is illegally buying the Democrat Nomination. They are taking it away from Bernie again. Mini Mike, Major Party Nominations are not for sale! Good luck in the debate tomorrow night and remember, no standing on boxes!”

Bloomberg responded:  “Why do you want to run against Bernie so badly?”

Trump ran a disinformation campaign on Facebook with the help of Cambridge Analytica, went all in with WikiLeaks and Russian interference, was able to win the election.

Twitter reacts after Donald Trump, who paid a porn star hush money, accuses Mike Bloomberg of trying to buy the Democratic nomination:

