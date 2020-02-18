Bloomberg campaign mocks #CarnivalBarkingClown Donald Trump trying to defend Bernie Sanders with lies about the DNC rigging the nomination against him: “Translation: I’d love to run against Bernie Sanders,” Bloomberg aide Tim O’Brien tweeted.

Trump tweeted: “The Crooked DNC is working overtime to take the Democrat Nomination away from Bernie, AGAIN! Watch what happens to the Super Delegates in Round Two. A Rigged Convention!”

O’Brien clapped back: “Translation: “I’d love to run against Bernie Sanders nationally — especially because Mike Bloomberg scares the #carnivalbarkingclown out of me and I know I can’t beat him.”

Translation: “I’d love to run against Bernie Sanders nationally — especially because Mike Bloomberg scares the #carnivalbarkingclown out of me and I know I can’t beat him.” https://t.co/QKDKbyox2A — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) February 18, 2020

O’Brien’s clapback came as Bloomberg surged to second place in a new national poll, while he’s in a statistical tie for first place in Virginia and leads the Democratic presidential field in Oklahoma.

Reaction on Twitter as Bloomberg campaign mocks #CarnivalBarkingClown Donald Trump trying to defend Bernie Sanders with lies about the DNC:

