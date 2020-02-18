Bloomberg campaign mocks #CarnivalBarkingClown Donald Trump trying to defend Bernie Sanders with lies about the DNC rigging the nomination against him:  “Translation: I’d love to run against Bernie Sanders,” Bloomberg aide Tim O’Brien tweeted.

Trump tweeted:  “The Crooked DNC is working overtime to take the Democrat Nomination away from Bernie, AGAIN! Watch what happens to the Super Delegates in Round Two. A Rigged Convention!”

O’Brien clapped back:  “Translation: “I’d love to run against Bernie Sanders nationally — especially because Mike Bloomberg scares the #carnivalbarkingclown out of me and I know I can’t beat him.”

O’Brien’s clapback came as Bloomberg surged to second place in a new national poll, while he’s in a statistical tie for first place in Virginia and leads the Democratic presidential field in Oklahoma.

Reaction on Twitter as Bloomberg campaign mocks #CarnivalBarkingClown Donald Trump trying to defend Bernie Sanders with lies about the DNC:

