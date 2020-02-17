Twitter praises “our last real president” Barack Obama and mocks Donald Trump with #PresidentsDay hashtag: “This is your daily reminder that Barack Obama never needed to hire a lawyer in 8 years of his presidency,” one user tweeted.

Most of the tweets paid tribute to Obama, while slamming and mocking Trump as a divisive, lying, racist and incompetent buffoon.

“P.S. Barack & Michelle Obama, if you’re reading this, we’ve learned our lesson. We’ll never take you for granted again,” Essence magazine tweeted. That’s in reference to not heeding Obama’s call for people to vote in large numbers in the 2016 presidential election that led to the unending trainwreck we are witnessing everyday. Trump made history as the third US president to have an impeachment trial, though his was mostly a sham thanks to Mitch McConnell.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) tweeted: “Manufacturing economy is in recession. Farmers are under duress. Wages remain stagnant for everyday Americans. Our democracy is under assault. Bring. Back. Barack. Obama.”

This is your daily reminder that Barack Obama never needed to hire a lawyer in 8 years of his presidency. #PresidentsDay pic.twitter.com/xzdhteJ5Zt — BLACK AND PROUD (@Blkandproud365) February 17, 2020

A very happy #PresidentsDay to @BarackObama ❤️

Sir, the world misses you. Here's a reminder of what it is to be Presidential.

In this clip #WeAreAllKaren pic.twitter.com/8oBECk1nOp — Cromwell (@Cromwell606) February 17, 2020

No, don't let democracy die

He's a famous ignoramus

Can't tell truth from a lie And if he wins we'll kiss our country goodbye

Singin' vote for anyone but this guy

Vote for anyone but this guy.#PresidentsDay #NotMyPresident https://t.co/r1hmFuA87b — Concerned Citizen 🌊🌊🌊 America is in a crisis. (@MyPenny_x2) February 17, 2020

Happy Presidents Day! “If prayer were made of sound,the skies over England that night would have deafened the world.”President Barack Obama Speaking at the 70th Anniversary of DDay at Normandy American Cemetery & Memorial in 2014 #PresidentsDay pic.twitter.com/JBTtF4BHmi — Matt Leeds (@Mleeds2048) February 17, 2020

You've made bigotry, misogyny, and racism socially acceptable again and that has been a kind of twisted gift because it's allowed me to really see people; not as they pretend to be—but in the very depths of their wounded, weaponized hearts.#PresidentsDay https://t.co/RxjgIotKuS — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) February 17, 2020

Scrolling down the #PresidentsDay tweets, nearly every one featured our last real president… https://t.co/rlRRTJz0Jw — John Lundin 🌊 (@johnlundin) February 17, 2020

Happy Presidents Day Barack Obama @BarackObama. You're one of the greatest presidents ever! We miss your leadership, intelligence, empathy, decency, and scandal free administration. Have a fantastic day!😊👏👏👏👏👏 #PresidentsDay #MondayMotivation #MondayThoughts pic.twitter.com/StYMl4YLDj — Voice of Reason (@raggapegs) February 17, 2020

My kids want to know why they have school today. I said it's because we currently don't have a president, we have a cretinous criminal cockwaffle who thinks he's king. #PresidentsDay — Lesley Abravanel🆘 (@lesleyabravanel) February 17, 2020

#PresidentsDay would be a lot easier to celebrate if we didn't have an orange clown in the White House. pic.twitter.com/iN81PmNRXM — Jake Van Gogh (@JakeVanGogh) February 17, 2020

“Human happiness and moral duty are inseparably connected.” George Washington “Whatever you are, be a good one.” Abraham Lincoln “We are the change that we seek.” Barack Obama “HORSEFACE!”

“Shitholes!”

“Covfefe.”

“I’m fucked.” Donald John Trump*#PresidentsDay

*impeached pic.twitter.com/3JtiPtzHgQ — Andrea Junker (@Strandjunker) February 17, 2020