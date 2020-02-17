Twitter praises “our last real president” Barack Obama and mocks Donald Trump with #PresidentsDay hashtag:  “This is your daily reminder that Barack Obama never needed to hire a lawyer in 8 years of his presidency,” one user tweeted.

Most of the tweets paid tribute to Obama, while slamming and mocking Trump as a divisive, lying, racist and incompetent buffoon.

“P.S. Barack & Michelle Obama, if you’re reading this, we’ve learned our lesson. We’ll never take you for granted again,” Essence magazine tweeted. That’s in reference to not heeding Obama’s call for people to vote in large numbers in the 2016 presidential election that led to the unending trainwreck we are witnessing everyday. Trump made history as the third US president to have an impeachment trial, though his was mostly a sham thanks to Mitch McConnell.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) tweeted: “Manufacturing economy is in recession. Farmers are under duress. Wages remain stagnant for everyday Americans. Our democracy is under assault. Bring. Back. Barack. Obama.” 

