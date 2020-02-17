Mike Bloomberg hits Bernie Sanders hard in new ad over Bernie Bros vicious attacks on other Democrats, including his rivals and their supporters. Bernie has yet to repudiate the viciousness from some of his supporters in the 2020 presidential election campaign, as he failed to do in 2016.

Bloomberg tweeted:  “We need to unite to defeat Trump in November. This type of “energy” is not going to get us there.”

Bloomberg was responding to Sanders’ tweet that he can’t create the excitement and energy Democrats need to beat Donald Trump.

Sanders tweeted:  “The simple truth is that Mayor Bloomberg, with all his money, will not create the kind of excitement and energy we need to defeat Donald Trump.

Sanders also accused Bloomberg of trying to buy the Democratic presidential nominee because he’s a multi-billionaire. I am tired of Bernie hitting every rich person in America over their money while he edged his way into the 1% crowd.

Twitter reacts after Mike Bloomberg hits Bernie Sanders hard in new ad over Bernie Bros vicious attacks on other Democrats:


