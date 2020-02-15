Twitter calls BS after Drudge Report scoop claims Mike Bloomberg is considering Hillary Clinton as running mate. I find it hard to believe any Democratic presidential candidate and their campaign would leak anything substantive to a right wing media outlet. This ratf*cking is called DISINFORMATION.

Matt Drudge tweeted: “Sources close to Bloomberg campaign tell DRUDGE REPORT that candidate is considering Hillary as running mate, after their polling found the Bloomberg-Clinton combination would be a formidable force.”

EXCLUSIVE: BLOOMBERG CONSIDERS HILLARY RUNNING MATE Sources close to Bloomberg campaign tell DRUDGE REPORT that candidate is considering Hillary as running mate, after their polling found the Bloomberg-Clinton combination would be a formidable force… https://t.co/XH3TJA9nas pic.twitter.com/wBwRh1hVJH — MATT DRUDGE (@DRUDGE) February 15, 2020

The BS claim was picked up and amplified by regular Meghan Markle hater, The Daily Mail, that is leading with the story on its website. They even worked into their story that Bloomberg would change his residency to another state since the Electoral College would be problematic for both the presidential nominee and his running mate living in the same state. I will say it again….it is called DISINFORMATION.

Of course, the news media couldn’t ignore the weakly sourced scoop. Nope. Since it involves Hillary Clinton, their first inclination is to go on a feeding frenzy.

Because Drudge is my first stop for reliable breaking news.#AMJoy pic.twitter.com/MuPtcaHdzI — The Thane of Lochaber's Ghost (@andy_tweetz) February 15, 2020

Bloomberg trolling Drudge is so sweet. Mike is looking better and better to me. More importantly he looks like he has a real chance. He's not soft. If the goal is beating Trump, Mike seems to be in the correct frame of mind. That's important to me. — Saint Brian The Godless (@AWorldOutOfMind) February 15, 2020

Let's stop spreading this obvious lie. Bloomberg's campaign did NOT tell Drudge Report that he's considering Hillary as his running mate. Drudge is a right-wing disinformation site that reported, in 2016, that Hillary was practicing Satanic rituals. pic.twitter.com/mCO54YJgOc — Barney (@barney1776) February 15, 2020

the drudge/hillary thing is a perfect example. doesn’t matter if it’s the truth or just garbage sourcing. it’s a perfect bit of controversy the press literally cannot stay away from (one could argue they shouldn’t). put out on a sat morning news vacuum. — Charlie Warzel (@cwarzel) February 15, 2020

Drudge is always my go to guy for news about Democrats running for President. https://t.co/sCJmz74R1g — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) February 15, 2020

I don't believe for a minute the Drudge that Bloomberg is considering Hillary Clinton as a running mate. My own senior source tells me Stacey Abrams is a favorite. — Tony Schwartz (@tonyschwartz) February 15, 2020

Republican Matt Drudge writes story about Bloomberg picking HRC as VP. THEN Conservative British publication picks it up and amplifies THEN Legit US media repeats it DO YOU SEE HOW THIS WORKS? — 🏳️‍🌈 PETTY RUBBLE ENDORSES JOE BIDEN (@HillaryzMyHmgrl) February 15, 2020

It is just insane that people are treating this Drudge trolly piece like a real possibility. It isn’t. How many time will people fall for the Hilary 2020 clickbait? https://t.co/ejOSLCqNtz — Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) February 15, 2020

Clinton is NOT running as Bloomberg's VP. It's Drudge disinformation. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) February 15, 2020

It's barely been a week since McKay Coppins published a colossal red-flag profile of the Trumper disinformation machine, and yet people are willingly circulating unsubstantiated rumors sharted out by Matt Drudge. Seriously, people, stop doing this. Stop helping the ratfuckers. 🤬 https://t.co/OHDTaDka6S — Bob Cesca (@bobcesca_go) February 15, 2020

The Daily Mail, so unreliable that even Wikipedia won’t use it as legit source, claims that Bloomberg is considering Hillary Clinton as VP. The idea that someone on Bloomberg’s campaign would talk to Drudge or The Daily Mail is absurd as a Dem giving a tip to Fox Business News. pic.twitter.com/fu1m1vb4v4 — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) February 15, 2020