Twitter calls BS after Drudge Report scoop claims Mike Bloomberg is considering Hillary Clinton as running mate. I find it hard to believe any Democratic presidential candidate and their campaign would leak anything substantive to a right wing media outlet. This ratf*cking is called DISINFORMATION.

Matt Drudge tweeted:  “Sources close to Bloomberg campaign tell DRUDGE REPORT that candidate is considering Hillary as running mate, after their polling found the Bloomberg-Clinton combination would be a formidable force.”

The BS claim was picked up and amplified by regular Meghan Markle hater, The Daily Mail, that is leading with the story on its website. They even worked into their story that Bloomberg would change his residency to another state since the Electoral College would be problematic for both the presidential nominee and his running mate living in the same state. I will say it again….it is called DISINFORMATION.

Of course, the news media couldn’t ignore the weakly sourced scoop. Nope. Since it involves Hillary Clinton, their first inclination is to go on a feeding frenzy.

Twitter calls BS after Drudge Report scoop claims Mike Bloomberg is considering Hillary Clinton as running mate:

