Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough mocks Donald Trump, tweeting he got himself impeached over the 5th place finisher in New Hampshire. Former vice president Joe Biden came in fifth place with single digits in the primary on Tuesday night.

Scarborough tweeted:  “Donald Trump got himself impeached over the 5th place finisher in New Hampshire. Good job, buddy.”

Biden, who left New Hampshire before the results started coming in, is betting that his firewall holds in the more diverse states like South Carolina. This is Biden’s third presidential campaign and he has historically been a bad candidate. His campaign is running low on cash, which he will need to compete in the upcoming primary races.

Twitter reacts after Joe Scarborough mocks Donald Trump, tweeting, he got himself impeached over the 5th place finisher in New Hampshire:

Advertisements

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Share your thoughts!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.