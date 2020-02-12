Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough mocks Donald Trump, tweeting he got himself impeached over the 5th place finisher in New Hampshire. Former vice president Joe Biden came in fifth place with single digits in the primary on Tuesday night.

Scarborough tweeted: “Donald Trump got himself impeached over the 5th place finisher in New Hampshire. Good job, buddy.”

Donald Trump got himself impeached over the 5th place finisher in New Hampshire.

Good job, buddy. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) February 12, 2020

Biden, who left New Hampshire before the results started coming in, is betting that his firewall holds in the more diverse states like South Carolina. This is Biden’s third presidential campaign and he has historically been a bad candidate. His campaign is running low on cash, which he will need to compete in the upcoming primary races.

Twitter reacts after Joe Scarborough mocks Donald Trump, tweeting, he got himself impeached over the 5th place finisher in New Hampshire:

I was thinking the same thing!! Wonder what type of nonsense he’s gonna concoct about the top 3 !!?? — Amy Francis 🌊🍷 (@amygolf1) February 12, 2020

Maybe part of why he was a 5th place finisher is because of the damage Trump’s slander and accusations did to him. — Abby Weiner (@Aweiner12) February 12, 2020