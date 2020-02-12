Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton says Donald Trump is using the powers of the presidency like a tyrant should anger us all. He is engaging in overt retaliation following his acquittal in his sham impeachment trial.

Clinton tweeted: “Trump is using the powers of the presidency like a tyrant—now, to reward accomplices and go after witnesses who dared to speak against him. This should concern and anger us all.”

Clinton’s comments come after four career Justice Department prosecutors resigned from the Roger Stone case after Attorney General Bill Barr intervened and called for a lower sentence in the case. That move came after Donald Trump tweeted that the sentencing request for Stone was too harsh….though it fell within the sentencing guidelines and the actual sentence handed down would be up to Judge Amy Berman.

Trump also attacked former special counsel Robert Mueller and accused him of committing perjury, though he is a known pathological liar, who refused to testify under oath for that very reason.

“Congratulations to Attorney General Bill Barr for taking charge of a case that was totally out of control and perhaps should not have even been brought. Evidence now clearly shows that the Mueller Scam was improperly brought & tainted. Even Bob Mueller lied to Congress!” he tweeted.

Reaction on Twitter after Hillary Clinton says Donald Trump is using the powers of the presidency like a tyrant should anger us all:

