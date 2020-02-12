Georgia Rep. Lucy McBath endorses Mike Bloomberg, saying, “nobody running for president has done more for gun violence prevention than Mike has.”

“I first met Mike when I was searching for ways to fight against the dangerous gun laws that ripped my son from my life,” said Congresswoman Lucy McBath, according to a press release from the Bloomberg campaign. “Mike gave grieving mothers like me a way to stand up and fight back. Nobody running for president has done more for the gun violence prevention movement than Mike. I am proud to stand with him in this race, and work with him when he is in the White House to keep our communities safe.”

“Rep. Lucy McBath has channeled the terrible pain of losing a child to gun violence into becoming a national leader for common sense gun safety laws — and I couldn’t be more honored to have her support,” said Mike Bloomberg. “She showed that gun safety can help Democrats flip red districts to blue, and that’s what I’m working to do all over the country in this campaign. As president, I will work with her to pass stronger common sense gun safety laws that the vast majority of Americans support. She knows it’s possible to respect Second Amendment rights while also protecting children and communities from gun violence — and together, we will get it done.”

McBath’s endorsement in the 2020 presidential campaign is significant because it comes as Bloomberg is mired in the Stop and Frisk policy that targeted black and brown males by police officers during his tenure as New York City mayor. Bloomberg apologized again this morning after an audio recording was released of him talking about targeting black and brown people.

More from Twitter after Georgia Rep. Lucy McBath endorses Mike Bloomberg for president:

Lucy McBath lost her only son to gun violence. She raised that Black child for 17 years in this country. I trust her judgment on her endorsement. Leave. Her. Alone. — Queen Thicktoria ⚖ (@VeeCeeMurphy76) February 12, 2020

No candidate is perfect, but this is happening because like it or not, Bloomberg has done his part to fight gun violence. And few people know the heartbreaking effects of gun violence more than Lucy McBath. https://t.co/ZCAv2wfSY4 — HawaiiDelilah™ (@HawaiiDelilah) February 12, 2020

More bad news for Biden: Bloomberg just landed another endorsement from a Frontline House Democrat — Georgia’s Lucy McBath, also a member of the Congressional Black Caucus. — Henry J. Gomez (@HenryJGomez) February 12, 2020

TODAY: GA rep Lucy McBath (D-GA06) & Virgin Islands rep Stacey Plaskett (D-V.I.-AL) each gave their endorsement to Mike Bloomberg for prez. With theseCBC endorsements, Bloomberg is close to lapping Warren

Biden 38

Warren 12

Bloomberg 11

Buttigieg 7

Sanders 7

Klobuchar 5

Gabbard 1 pic.twitter.com/KyhuGfpXQl — Jon〽️ (@JonMIPol) February 12, 2020