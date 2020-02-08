#OrangeFace Donald Trump is buried in mockery after retweeting a real image of himself claiming it was Photoshopped as he melted down about being demeaned. By the way, the photograph is 100 percent real. Just ask Getty Images.

Trump tweeted: “More Fake News. This was photoshopped, obviously, but the wind was strong and the hair looks good? Anything to demean.”

It seems like #OrangeFace Donald Trump can dish it but he can’t take it. He thinks retweeting a real image of himself claiming it was photoshopped will be believed by the majority of Twitter users. It wasn’t. This mess comes as he continues to melt down over his sham impeachment trial.

Twitter has a field day as #OrangeFace Donald Trump buried in mockery after retweeting real image of himself claiming it was photoshopped:

