#OrangeFace Donald Trump is buried in mockery after retweeting a real image of himself claiming it was Photoshopped as he melted down about being demeaned. By the way, the photograph is 100 percent real. Just ask Getty Images.
Trump tweeted: “More Fake News. This was photoshopped, obviously, but the wind was strong and the hair looks good? Anything to demean.”
More Fake News. This was photoshopped, obviously, but the wind was strong and the hair looks good? Anything to demean! https://t.co/t8ptYMCYHf
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2020
It seems like #OrangeFace Donald Trump can dish it but he can’t take it. He thinks retweeting a real image of himself claiming it was photoshopped will be believed by the majority of Twitter users. It wasn’t. This mess comes as he continues to melt down over his sham impeachment trial.
Twitter has a field day as #OrangeFace Donald Trump buried in mockery after retweeting real image of himself claiming it was photoshopped:
@realDonaldTrump complaining that he’s being demeaned! pic.twitter.com/CmaOBo0Uve
— UnderdogResists (@Beavis2017WA) February 8, 2020
Was this fake too? pic.twitter.com/u3zBiF31wc
— Baligubadle (@Baligubadle1) February 8, 2020
Fake tan
Fake hair
Fake university
Fake charities
Fake trial
Fake acquittal
Fake presidentpic.twitter.com/rVkwpamxk9
— Trinity (@TrinityResists) February 8, 2020
Photoshopped or not, hold still Mr. President. They missed a spot. #OrangeMenace pic.twitter.com/0mK9naZmP0
— Trump On Drugs (@TrumpOnDrugs) February 8, 2020
And how about these Donald, also photoshopped? pic.twitter.com/5mezjak496
— ️ Merrill ️ (@MerrillLynched) February 8, 2020
No photoshopping here, grandpa.
Anyone can check the archives on Fox, C-Span, YouTube, etc.#Warning: Very high “Ewww” factorpic.twitter.com/cKZ8PLbAlW
— Clear Cider (@TheClearCider) February 8, 2020
So an official photographer for your Administration photoshopped this and uploaded it to the White House files?
Good on him. #OrangeIsTheNewImpeached pic.twitter.com/J23OkCiPis
— TrouserWookiee (@TrouserWookiee) February 8, 2020
— Paulette Feeney (@PauletteParis1) February 8, 2020
— 𝙨𝙝𝙧𝙞𝙢𝙥 𝙗𝙞𝙣𝙘𝙝 (@shrimpbinch) February 8, 2020
Is that so, Cheeto? pic.twitter.com/5STM18Mjv3
— Laura Walker ” src=”https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/12.0.0-1/svg/1f1fa-1f1f8.svg”>” src=”https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/12.0.0-1/svg/1f1fa-1f1f8.svg”>” src=”https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/12.0.0-1/svg/1f1fa-1f1f8.svg”>” src=”https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/12.0.0-1/svg/1f1fa-1f1f8.svg”>” src=”https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/12.0.0-1/svg/1f1fa-1f1f8.svg”>” src=”https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/12.0.0-1/svg/1f1fa-1f1f8.svg”>” src=”https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/12.0.0-1/svg/1f1fa-1f1f8.svg”>” src=”https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/12.0.0-1/svg/1f1fa-1f1f8.svg”>” src=”https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/12.0.0-1/svg/1f1fa-1f1f8.svg”>” src=”https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/12.0.0-1/svg/1f1fa-1f1f8.svg”>” src=”https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/12.0.0-1/svg/1f1fa-1f1f8.svg”>” src=”https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/12.0.0-1/svg/1f1fa-1f1f8.svg”>” src=”https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/12.0.0-1/svg/1f1fa-1f1f8.svg”>” src=”https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/12.0.0-1/svg/1f1fa-1f1f8.svg”>” src=”https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/12.0.0-1/svg/1f1fa-1f1f8.svg”>” src=”https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/12.0.0-1/svg/1f1fa-1f1f8.svg”>” src=”https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/12.0.0-1/svg/1f1fa-1f1f8.svg”>” src=”https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/12.0.0-1/svg/1f1fa-1f1f8.svg”>” src=”https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/12.0.0-1/svg/1f1fa-1f1f8.svg”>” src=”https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/12.0.0-1/svg/1f1fa-1f1f8.svg”>” src=”https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/12.0.0-1/svg/1f1fa-1f1f8.svg”>” src=”https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/12.0.0-1/svg/1f1fa-1f1f8.svg”>” src=”https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/12.0.0-1/svg/1f1fa-1f1f8.svg”>” src=”https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/12.0.0-1/svg/1f1fa-1f1f8.svg”>” src=”https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/12.0.0-1/svg/1f1fa-1f1f8.svg”> (@LauraWalkerKC) February 8, 2020
— Billy D Twitmo refugee – Run off tRump (@EugJHawk) February 8, 2020
Except it’s not photoshopped. At all.
This one is real.https://t.co/7OTVeupzXS pic.twitter.com/yqIX4aQdLi
— Avi Bueno (@Avi_Bueno) February 8, 2020
This one hurts you, doesn’t it, Chosen One pic.twitter.com/yCz4CNNNmb
— Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) February 8, 2020
Without makeup President Pasty Face! pic.twitter.com/YgA3fZFa04
— Timothy Ferris (@irishson1916) February 8, 2020
The wind was strong on this day too. pic.twitter.com/qhvNEAoHFf
— Jason Elias (@Zebop) February 8, 2020
