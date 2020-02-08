#OrangeFace Donald Trump is buried in mockery after retweeting a real image of himself claiming it was Photoshopped as he melted down about being demeaned. By the way, the photograph is 100 percent real. Just ask Getty Images.

Trump tweeted: “More Fake News. This was photoshopped, obviously, but the wind was strong and the hair looks good? Anything to demean.”

More Fake News. This was photoshopped, obviously, but the wind was strong and the hair looks good? Anything to demean! https://t.co/t8ptYMCYHf — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2020

It seems like #OrangeFace Donald Trump can dish it but he can’t take it. He thinks retweeting a real image of himself claiming it was photoshopped will be believed by the majority of Twitter users. It wasn’t. This mess comes as he continues to melt down over his sham impeachment trial.

Twitter has a field day as #OrangeFace Donald Trump buried in mockery after retweeting real image of himself claiming it was photoshopped:

Fake tan

Fake hair

Fake university

Fake charities

Fake trial

Fake acquittal

Fake presidentpic.twitter.com/rVkwpamxk9 — Trinity (@TrinityResists) February 8, 2020

Photoshopped or not, hold still Mr. President. They missed a spot. #OrangeMenace pic.twitter.com/0mK9naZmP0 — Trump On Drugs (@TrumpOnDrugs) February 8, 2020

And how about these Donald, also photoshopped? pic.twitter.com/5mezjak496 — ️ Merrill ️ (@MerrillLynched) February 8, 2020

No photoshopping here, grandpa. Anyone can check the archives on Fox, C-Span, YouTube, etc.#Warning: Very high “Ewww” factorpic.twitter.com/cKZ8PLbAlW — Clear Cider (@TheClearCider) February 8, 2020

No photoshopping here, grandpa. Anyone can check the archives on Fox, C-Span, YouTube, etc.#Warning: Very high “Ewww” factorpic.twitter.com/cKZ8PLbAlW — Clear Cider (@TheClearCider) February 8, 2020

So an official photographer for your Administration photoshopped this and uploaded it to the White House files? Good on him. #OrangeIsTheNewImpeached pic.twitter.com/J23OkCiPis — TrouserWookiee (@TrouserWookiee) February 8, 2020

pic.twitter.com/dFpBHaI3qO — Billy D Twitmo refugee – Run off tRump (@EugJHawk) February 8, 2020

Except it’s not photoshopped. At all. This one is real.https://t.co/7OTVeupzXS pic.twitter.com/yqIX4aQdLi — Avi Bueno (@Avi_Bueno) February 8, 2020

This one hurts you, doesn’t it, Chosen One pic.twitter.com/yCz4CNNNmb — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) February 8, 2020

Without makeup President Pasty Face! pic.twitter.com/YgA3fZFa04 — Timothy Ferris (@irishson1916) February 8, 2020

The wind was strong on this day too. pic.twitter.com/qhvNEAoHFf — Jason Elias (@Zebop) February 8, 2020

And how about these Donald, also photoshopped? pic.twitter.com/5mezjak496 — ️ Merrill ️ (@MerrillLynched) February 8, 2020